Paolo Zampolli, Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, admitted in a sit-down interview with Italian state broadcaster RAI 3 that he knew Jeffrey Epstein had underage girls around him — before his own lawyers attempted, and failed, to stop the programme from going to air.

The episode, titled 'La Guerra di Epstein' ('Epstein's War') and produced by RAI 3's long-running investigative programme 'Report', aired on 19 April 2026. It was authored by journalist Sacha Biazzo, in collaboration with Luigi Scarano and Cristiana Mastronicola, and featured what the programme described as the exclusive testimony of Amanda Ungaro, Zampolli's former partner of nearly two decades. It also included a direct confrontation with Zampolli himself and references to documents declassified by the US Department of Justice.

'They Weren't Even Models'

In the interview, filmed at Zampolli's own home after he had been informed in writing of the topics to be discussed, the Italian-born envoy addressed his ties to Epstein directly. 'Epstein came to me, we talked. Then the thing fizzled out,' he said, before adding: 'I knew he had the girls, but they weren't mine... they weren't even models, they were young girls.'

The admission was significant. In a longer version of his on-camera remarks, Zampolli elaborated: 'I didn't know about his relationship with Epstein. I knew he had the girls, they weren't mine. They weren't even models, they were young girls, masseuses. The models were a cover-up for Epstein.' Zampolli's name appears several times in the publicly released Epstein Files, according to The New York Times.

Paolo Zampolli told Italian national television that he knew Epstein had very “young girls, minors, masseuses.”



Asked on RAI Report if he knew about Epstein’s “giri,” the Italian word for rings or rackets, not girlfriends, here is what he said:



“I knew he had the girls. I knew.… pic.twitter.com/dCaXv9Dczb — Katie (@KazooKatherine) April 20, 2026

Lawyers Move to Block Broadcast

Before the episode went to air, Zampolli's legal team issued a formal cease-and-desist to Report, demanding that the programme not broadcast the interview. The letter, which was made public by Report presenter Sigfrido Ranucci, stated that Zampolli's appearance in the Epstein files was 'legitimate' and 'common to many public figures,' and described Amanda Ungaro's statements as 'unfounded and self-serving.' It also argued that remarks Zampolli made about 'Brazilian women' during the interview were delivered off the record and should not be aired.

Ranucci rejected the legal challenge outright. 'Zampolli is not a private citizen. He is the Special Envoy of the President of the United States for Global Partnerships, and what he says, and how he says it, is in the public interest — that is why we will broadcast the programme,' he stated publicly. He also noted that the segment in which Zampolli discussed the girls had been filmed with the camera switched back on at Zampolli's own explicit request.

Zampolli's Legal Response

The letter submitted by Zampolli's lawyers, a copy of which was provided by RAI to accompany the broadcast, stated that the accusations against their client lacked 'any valid evidentiary support.' On Ungaro's allegations, the letter described them as 'unfounded, self-serving statements made by her after a twenty-year period of peaceful cohabitation, in the context of a legal dispute concerning custody of their minor son.' The lawyers further stated Zampolli had 'always cooperated fully' with US investigative authorities.

The programme aired regardless. According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, 'Report' has confirmed that a follow-up episode is planned, in which the ties among Trump, Zampolli, and Epstein to power will be examined further.

Who Is Paolo Zampolli

Zampolli is widely credited with introducing Melania Knauss to Donald Trump at a party in September 1998. He founded New York modelling agency ID Model Management, and Epstein was a patron of the agency and a partner in Zampolli's 2004 bid to acquire Elite Model Management. In March 2025, Trump appointed him Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, a role that has since taken him to Davos, Rome and Budapest.

Ungaro, for her part, claimed she flew on a private jet linked to Epstein at age 17 in 2002 and later attended events at Mar-a-Lago and the White House. She has offered to testify before a House Oversight Committee reviewing Epstein-related records.

Zampolli has denied all allegations of abuse made against him. His lawyers have reserved the right to pursue civil and criminal action against anyone they describe as persisting in spreading what they call 'unfounded and seriously damaging statements.'

The broadcast adds fresh pressure on the Trump administration at a moment when scrutiny of Epstein-linked figures in government has intensified. Zampolli's admission that he was aware of underage girls in Epstein's orbit — even as he insists they had no connection to him — raises questions that a sitting US special envoy has yet to answer in any formal or sworn proceeding.