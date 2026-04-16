A tense exchange has put JD Vance under scrutiny after he appeared to dodge a direct question about Jeffrey Epstein and instead pivoted to defend Donald Trump. Critics quickly branded the moment a political misstep, arguing it exposed deeper vulnerabilities in how he handles high-pressure questions.

The confrontation unfolded during a public event where a student pressed Vance on Epstein related concerns. Rather than delivering a clear answer, Vance redirected the discussion towards Trump's character, triggering immediate criticism online. One viral comment summed up the mood bluntly, calling him a 'terrible politician.'

Vance Avoiding the Epstein Question

The controversy began when Vance was asked a pointed question about Epstein and alleged links to powerful figures. Observers noted that instead of addressing the issue directly, he broadened the discussion and reframed it around Trump.

During his response, Vance acknowledged Epstein's crimes, calling him 'a scumbag,' but insisted that Trump should not be associated with him. He argued that narratives portraying the two as close allies were misleading.

Vance said that while both men operated in similar social circles, 'what you see is that Jeffrey Epstein hated Donald Trump and Donald Trump hated Jeffrey Epstein.' He also referenced claims that Trump had alerted authorities about Epstein's behaviour.

Despite these assertions, critics argued that the original question was left unanswered. The exchange quickly spread across social media, where users dissected both his words and his delivery.

Online Critics Mock His Response and Body Language

The backlash was swift and unforgiving, with social media users focusing not only on Vance's answer but also on his demeanour. Several commenters suggested his body language revealed discomfort the moment Epstein's name was mentioned.

One widely shared remark read, 'The guy is just a terrible politician,' while another user claimed, 'Vance takes a long time to say nothing, and promise no action whatsoever.'

Read more JD Vance Ridiculed For 'Verbal Pretzel' Linking Wife's Hobbies To Nuclear Policy JD Vance Ridiculed For 'Verbal Pretzel' Linking Wife's Hobbies To Nuclear Policy

Others zeroed in on subtle gestures, with one comment stating, 'he hears the word "Epstein" and immediately touches his nose,' describing it as 'one of the most basic body language signals that you are about to lie.'

Another user mocked the setting itself, writing, 'So cute how JD thought that CPAC would be a safe space,' suggesting the Vice President had underestimated the likelihood of tough questions.

The criticism was not limited to tone. Some questioned the substance of his defence, arguing that pivoting to praise Trump avoided addressing broader concerns about accountability.

Defence of Trump

Rather than clarifying details about Epstein, Vance used the moment to reinforce his support for Trump. He pushed back strongly against claims that the president maintained a close relationship with Epstein.

According to Vance, the idea that Trump was part of Epstein's inner circle is a political narrative rather than fact. He insisted that their relationship was marked by 'mutual disdain' and highlighted claims that Trump had cooperated with authorities.

He also stressed the need for accountability more broadly, stating that he did not want 'powerful people being involved in this disgusting behaviour.'

However, critics argued that these points did little to address the specific concerns raised in the question. Instead, they viewed the response as a calculated pivot designed to shift attention.

A 'Nonsense Answer'

Some observers defended Vance, noting that questions about Epstein often involve complex and unverified claims. Others argued that avoiding direct answers risks fuelling further suspicion.

Online discourse has only intensified the divide. One commenter wrote, 'Vance takes a long time to say nothing,' while another criticised the reaction of the audience, saying applause followed 'a nonsense answer.'

The exchange also reignited broader conversations about transparency in public life and how politicians respond under pressure.