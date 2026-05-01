Savannah Guthrie is facing a wave of scrutiny in the United States after an upbeat Instagram post about meeting NASA's Artemis astronauts drew angry comments from viewers who say it jars with the unresolved disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Arizona home in February and is still missing nearly three months on.

Savannah Guthrie's Artemis Post Divides Followers As Nancy Guthrie Stays Missing

Savannah Guthrie shared a post on Instagram after meeting members of the NASA Artemis crew, who recently completed a record‑breaking lunar flyby.

'Does the heart good to meet real life inspirations... even got to hold Rise! thank you for making us all proud @nasaartemis crew,' she wrote, alongside photographs from the encounter.

The message itself was standard celebrity‑meets‑astronaut fare, and plenty of followers responded in kind. 'You are beautiful,' one user commented.

'AMAZING!!!' said another, while a third added, 'How awesome. Thinking of you and family every day.'

Then came the line that has followed her ever since. 'We can send people to space, but cannot find an 84 year old woman who has been missing for 89 days? Something isn't right here,' a fourth user wrote.

Space Triumphs, Political Theatre And A Family's Unanswered Questions

The Artemis mission that Guthrie was celebrating is, by any measure, a major technological milestone.

The crew flew approximately 252,756 miles, or 406,771 kilometres, during their lunar journey, edging past the distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970, which stood at 248,655 miles.

Their Orion capsule, named Integrity, splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on 10 April, closing a 10‑day flight that has been framed by NASA as a dress rehearsal for future human landings on the Moon.

Days later, the four astronauts — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen — were welcomed to the White House by Donald Trump.

The president praised them as having 'unbelievable courage' and joked that he himself would have had 'no trouble' making the cut because he is 'physically very, very good.'

Nancy Guthrie Case Stalls As Public Pressure Grows

The basic facts of the Nancy Guthrie investigation remain stark. She is 84 years old. She failed to arrive at a friend's home on 1 February for an online church service. Her disappearance from her Catalina Foothills residence was treated early on as a suspected abduction.

Since then, despite collaboration between the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, there have been no arrests, no official suspect profile and no confirmed motive released to the public.

Authorities say they are still working through an enormous volume of information from the public, including tips submitted both directly and via national hotlines. They have not reported finding a body, a clear crime scene or any decisive forensic breakthrough, at least not in material that has been made public.

Read more Why Experts Fear the 'Hot and Cold' Search for Nancy Guthrie is Reaching a Chilling Turning Point Why Experts Fear the 'Hot and Cold' Search for Nancy Guthrie is Reaching a Chilling Turning Point

There have been online claims that the scene at her home may have been staged to mislead investigators, but officials have not backed that theory. On the available information, there is no confirmed evidence that the location was manipulated and investigators have not said so on the record.

Nor has there been any formal update on whether Nancy Guthrie is believed to be alive. According to the information released, her status remains unconfirmed. She is still classified as missing and the case is still recorded as a suspected abduction.

Savannah Guthrie's return to the Today studio on 6 April, while her mother was still unaccounted for, reinforced the sense that the investigation had hit an impasse.

The news came after weeks in which the 'Today' co-host has tried to keep working while law enforcement in Pima County and the FBI investigate what they are treating as the suspected abduction of 84‑year‑old Nancy.

Official information has been sparse and, with no arrests, no named suspect and no confirmed motive, the vacuum has been filled by speculation, frustration and, increasingly, criticism directed at Savannah's every move online.