A former senior FBI official has said missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie was most likely targeted by someone local to Tucson, where she vanished from her home nearly three months ago. According to reports including OK!, John Miller said on The Fairfax Files podcast that he believed "the answer is in Tucson", suggesting whoever abducted her understood both her vulnerabilities and her connection to US television host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie, was last seen by relatives at her upscale home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills on the evening of 31 January. The following day, blood later confirmed to be hers was found outside her front door, and she has not been seen since.

Local police and the FBI have treated the case as a suspected kidnapping, though no suspect has been publicly identified. As the investigation continues, Miller's remarks have added fresh attention to the theory that the person responsible may have known the area, the property and the family.

Ex-FBI Director's Theory On Why Nancy Guthrie Was Likely Targeted Locally

In the episode of The Fairfax Files, Miller said investigators should be looking close to home. 'I think the answer is in Tucson,' he told host Michael Hershman, adding that he believed the Guthrie family felt the same way.

He described the likely thinking of the person or people involved as a cold, calculated assessment of risk and reward. According to Miller, the abduction 'was probably something hatched locally by someone who thought, "Here's an individual who is relatively defenceless, lives alone, is vulnerable, unable to put up a lot of resistance".'

Miller also said those behind the alleged abduction would likely have known Savannah Guthrie was her daughter. He suggested they may have assumed the family had financial resources, making Nancy Guthrie appear to be a profitable target.

The former assistant director said that, in many cases, kidnappings are carried out by someone with some prior connection to the victim. That can include an employee, former worker or contractor who has had access to the home and enough familiarity to observe routines and security.

There has been no official confirmation that investigators share Miller's theory. His comments are based on experience, but they remain outside analysis rather than an established fact in the case.

Ransom Demands, Digital Threats And The Search For Nancy Guthrie

The clearest physical clue remains the blood found on Guthrie's front porch on 1 February. That discovery transformed concern for an elderly woman living alone into an urgent criminal investigation.

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The case appeared to grow even more serious after reports that several media outlets received messages described as ransom notes demanding millions in bitcoin. Miller referred to those communications on the podcast as part of what he believes may have been the kidnappers' plan.

He suggested the abductors may have believed they could 'take kidnapping into the digital age' by demanding cryptocurrency and avoiding the usual risks of ransom drops, in person exchanges or being caught on camera. In Miller's words, they may have been driven by a 'nightmarish dream' of saying: 'We're gonna demand a lot of money, and we're gonna do it through crypto, and we're never gonna have to go to a ransom drop or pick up a package or show ourselves, we're gonna take kidnapping into the digital age, and we're gonna get a big payday.'

Law enforcement has not confirmed the authenticity of those notes. Officials have not publicly said whether the messages came from genuine kidnappers, hoaxers or someone with no connection to the disappearance.

That uncertainty remains central to the case. At this stage, the claims surrounding the ransom demands should be treated cautiously.

Authorities have released doorbell camera footage showing a masked suspect outside Guthrie's home around the time she disappeared. The individual appears to be armed and is seen apparently tampering with her security camera.

Despite that footage, no suspect has been publicly named and no arrest has been announced. The lack of movement has only intensified scrutiny of every new detail in the case.

The FBI has also said it is analysing what has been described as 'potentially critical' DNA evidence recovered from inside Guthrie's home in Arizona. Officials have not disclosed whose DNA it may be or how it was obtained, but the disclosure points to forensic avenues that remain active behind the scenes.

Alongside the official search, the Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery. Family members have also issued direct video appeals to the alleged kidnappers, pleading for her safe return.

For now, Miller's belief that 'the answer is in Tucson' sits alongside a series of unresolved questions. Who was the masked figure at the property, were the bitcoin demands genuine, and what will the DNA evidence ultimately show?