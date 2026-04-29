A former FBI official has set out a stark theory about what may have happened to missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie, arguing on a US podcast this week that the answer to her disappearance in Tucson in February likely lies close to home and may involve a 'nightmarish' kidnap for ransom plot updated for the digital age. John Miller, a former FBI assistant director who now serves as CNN's chief law enforcement analyst, outlined his view nearly three months after Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared in the early hours of 1 February from her residence in the affluent Tucson suburb. Authorities believe one or more people abducted the 84 year old, who is the mother of Today co host Savannah Guthrie. Despite extensive searches and intense media attention, she remains missing, and investigators have announced no arrests and named no suspect.

Ex-FBI Official Says Nancy Guthrie 'Answer Is In Tucson'

Speaking on Michael Hershman's podcast The Fairfax Files, Miller argued that the key to the case is likely rooted in Guthrie's immediate surroundings rather than some far flung conspiracy.

'I think the answer is, and I think that the Guthrie family believes this, too, the answer is right there. The answer is in Tucson,' Miller said, in comments cited by Parade.

He suggested the disappearance was 'probably something hatched locally' by someone who had watched Guthrie and identified her as an easy target. In his reading, that person may have seen an elderly woman living alone, appearing relatively defenceless and linked to a high profile daughter with access to money.

According to Miller, many kidnapping cases eventually reveal some connection between victim and perpetrator, even if the link is indirect. Someone living nearby, working in the area or otherwise familiar with Guthrie's routine may have understood her circumstances and guessed at her family's financial means.

He said he did not expect this case to be 'vastly different', apart from one chilling twist. In his scenario, a local offender, or offenders, may have developed what he called a 'nightmarish dream' of abducting Guthrie and demanding a large ransom through cryptocurrency.

'We're gonna demand a lot of money, and we're gonna do it through crypto, and we're never gonna have to go to a ransom drop or pick up a package or show ourselves, we're gonna take kidnapping into the digital age, and we're gonna get a big payday,' Miller said, sketching out the kind of thinking he believes could be behind the case.

Miller's account is informed speculation, not a description of confirmed investigative findings. Law enforcement has not publicly detailed any ransom demand, cryptocurrency trail or identified suspects, and there is nothing in the material provided to suggest police endorse his theory.

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Competing Theories On How Nancy Guthrie Was Taken

While Miller has focused on motive and geography, other former FBI agents have been debating a more basic question: was Guthrie taken by one person or several?

In an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin, former FBI agent Steve Moore argued that more than one kidnapper was probably involved in removing Guthrie from her home. He believes abducting an 84 year old woman from a private residence points to multiple perpetrators rather than a lone offender.

That view is disputed by Jim Clemente, a former FBI profiler who has commented on what has been described as blood spatter evidence at the scene. Clemente believes the pattern points to a single kidnapper rather than a team.

The disagreement matters because it shapes how the public understands the case and how far Miller's local plotter theory might stretch. A lone opportunist with local knowledge, a laptop and a crypto wallet is one picture. A small group coordinating an abduction and ransom demand is another.

Neither Moore nor Clemente is reported to have access to the full investigative file, and police have not officially confirmed how many people they believe were involved. What their clash underlines is how much uncertainty still surrounds the basic facts of the night Guthrie disappeared.

Miller's argument that the answer lies 'in Tucson' sits alongside those disputes rather than settling them. Even if he is right that someone with local knowledge targeted Guthrie, it remains unclear whether that person acted alone, with an accomplice or as part of a wider criminal plan.

For the Guthrie family, and for viewers who have followed the case from afar, that lack of clarity is its own torment. Three months on, experts are filling the silence with educated guesses, but the only answer that matters is the one investigators can prove. Until then, every new theory, however chilling, remains only that.