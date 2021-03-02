Talks about a folding iPhone are not new, as such rumours have been going around for a couple of years now. The latest reports strongly indicate that such a device could come in 2023.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reportedly weighing in on information gathered from sources. He said that the Apple device might launch two years from now and that it could come with a screen that is anywhere between 7.5 and eight inches, The Verge reported.

Past rumours suggest that the screen on such an iOS device would be smaller or might be similar in size to that of an iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are also several reports about the Cupertino tech giant prototyping a folding iPhone.

In the meantime, Apple competitors like Motorola, Samsung, and Royole have released their own versions of foldable smartphones. The downside is most of them are very expensive, which is a clear indication of the technology's early implementation.

Kuo also said that the screen on the rumoured foldable iPhone might appear similar to an iPad Mini when it is in a folded out position. If this were true, then it would appear as if Apple is going for an approach similar to that of Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which involves having a regular-sized smartphone folding out to a small tablet.

At the moment, it is not clear who will be supplying the displays for the rumoured iOS device, though there were talks in the past that Apple entered a deal with Samsung and LG for such screens. While the iPhone prototype rumours and Kuo's report might indicate that Apple is working on the device, industry observers say that Apple fans might want to rein in their excitement for now.

The supposed launch date of 2023, as suggested by Kuo, is hugely dependent on Apple being able to resolve "key technology and mass production issues," MacRumors reported. Experts say that such phones are very hard to perfect. However, if Apple can do it, the company could be in a position to do what it does best, which is to adopt technologies after other tech firms figured out the flaws and pitfalls, then release a product that appears more polished in comparison.

Popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser also said previously that the Cupertino tech giant is working on two foldable devices, at least on a prototype phase. The leaker also revealed that one of the iPhone prototypes has two displays held by a hinge, while the other took on the clamshell-type device, similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip.