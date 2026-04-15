Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has issued a statement on X distancing himself from Andrew and Tristan Tate after footage of him greeting the brothers at a UFC event in Miami circulated widely online and drew criticism from fans and the wider public. 'I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way,' Fieri wrote.

The Food Network star said the encounter was unplanned, explaining that the brothers 'stood up and said hello' as he was walking through the venue — and that he had no prior knowledge of them before the interaction took place.

Guy Fieri Breaks Silence After UFC Backlash

In his statement posted on X, Fieri addressed the viral moment directly, expressing regret over the misunderstanding. He wrote: 'I'm seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday's UFC event and all I can say is that I'm devastated.'

I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated.



I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened. I did… — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 14, 2026

The chef explained that his presence at the event was purely to watch the fights and that the interaction was not premeditated. 'I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that's when the exchange happened,' he said.

Fieri stressed that he had no prior knowledge of the pair. 'I did not know them or about them before that moment,' he added, underscoring that the encounter was brief and incidental rather than intentional or affiliative.

'I Do Not Support Them': A Clear Public Denial

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As criticism intensified, Fieri moved to draw a firm line between himself and the Tate brothers. In a follow-up statement, he emphasised: 'I'll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.'

Known for his upbeat personality and mainstream appeal, Fieri has cultivated a reputation that largely avoids political or social controversy, making the backlash particularly notable.

Why The Tate Brothers Spark Strong Reactions

The intensity of the reaction to the encounter is closely tied to the polarising reputation of Andrew and Tristan Tate. According to a Variety article, the brothers, both former kickboxers with dual US-British citizenship, have built a significant online following through content promoting a hyper-masculine lifestyle.

However, their influence has been heavily criticised. The Tate brothers face criminal charges in Romania and the UK, including counts of rape and human trafficking. They have denied all charges.

The Viral Moment That Triggered the Storm

The backlash stems from widely shared footage taken at a UFC event in Miami, where Fieri was seen greeting the brothers with a handshake and a brief embrace. The clip, amplified across social media platforms, quickly drew criticism from users who interpreted the interaction as an endorsement.

High-profile gatherings such as UFC events often bring together celebrities, athletes and public figures, increasing the likelihood of unscripted encounters. However, even fleeting moments can carry significant reputational risk when captured and disseminated online.

Fieri's statement was posted on X following the UFC event in Miami. Andrew and Tristan Tate have denied all criminal charges against them. Fieri has not issued any further public statement on the matter.