The Strokes have sparked widespread online debate after closing their Coachella weekend two set with a politically charged video montage that included the repeated phrase 'What side are you standing on?'

The performance, streamed live to a global audience, has since become a focal point of discussion across social media platforms. While the band has not issued any official statement, the moment has raised questions about whether the Coachella performance could lead to further controversy in the days ahead.

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A Provocative Closing Act

The Strokes performed at Coachella's second weekend on Saturday night, delivering a set that included the live return of Oblivius, which had not been played in roughly a decade. According to The Independent, the performance closed with a video montage featuring allegations about intelligence agencies, political figures, and footage of conflict zones.

During the closing segment, the band displayed a large-scale video montage across the festival's LED screens.

The visuals reportedly included references to alleged historical links involving intelligence agencies and political figures, alongside footage of recent conflicts in the Middle East. The presentation also included captions referencing destroyed universities and ongoing violence in affected regions.

As the montage played, frontman Julian Casablancas repeatedly sang the line 'What side are you standing on?' before the band exited the stage.

The Strokes used their Coachella set to show CIA coups and Gaza footage. They'll probably never be invited back, and they knew it. pic.twitter.com/wjXwg2MXQo — Brian McDonald (@BrianMcDonaldIE) April 19, 2026

Crowd Reaction and Online Debate

The Coachella performance was streamed as part of the festival's official broadcast, significantly widening its audience beyond those present at the venue. Following the set, clips circulated widely online, prompting immediate discussion over the intent and interpretation of the visual material.

Reactions have been divided. Some viewers described the segment as a form of political expression within a live music setting, while others criticised the inclusion of sensitive geopolitical imagery at a major entertainment festival.

On social media platforms, the phrase 'What side are you standing on?' became a central point of debate, with users interpreting it in different ways depending on their perspective of the performance.

The discussion has also been amplified by comparisons to previous politically themed performances at Coachella and other major festivals, where artists have used the stage to make public statements on global issues.

You know it's nice to see that someone uses their own work, in this case their music to promote what's important and in general their topics when it comes to making their new songs focus on broader and meaningful themes, not like the rest of the losers preforming nothing there. — Resistfada 🇵🇸🇸🇩(Free Palestinian Hostages) (@Resistfada48) April 19, 2026

I very much doubt that. They could always cut the stream and electricity and stopped that mid-performance but they didn't. If anything Coachella might be silently agreeing to it — RAMROD (@heyitsramrod) April 19, 2026

Coachella's History of Political Statements

Coachella has previously featured artists who have used their performances to comment on political or humanitarian issues, contributing to an ongoing discussion about the role of activism in music festivals. In past years, some acts have drawn both praise and criticism for on-stage statements relating to international conflicts and government policies.

Festival organisers have not publicly commented on The Strokes' performance, and there has been no indication that the set was edited or interrupted during the live stream. The band has also not released any follow-up statement addressing the content of the video montage.

What Could Happen Next

At present, there is no confirmation of any formal consequences or industry response related to The Strokes' Coachella set. However, the scale of online attention has led to speculation about what may follow.

Potential developments could include continued media coverage as clips circulate further, as well as possible clarification from the band if they choose to address the interpretation of the visuals. In similar cases involving politically charged festival performances, reactions have varied widely, ranging from short-term online debate to longer-term cultural discussion depending on public and media response.

For now, the situation remains centred on audience interpretation and ongoing discourse, with no official action or statements confirming any future impact on the band's touring or festival appearances.