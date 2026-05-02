Selena Gomez has already shut down swirling divorce rumours, and now Benny Blanco is reinforcing the same message, with fresh public activity including Selena's recent Instagram posts featuring the couple together, further dispelling speculation about any split.

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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's New Event Sparks Fresh Relationship Buzz

Now the couple is trending again after announcing a joint live appearance in New York, with many fans interpreting the move as a clear sign their relationship remains solid amid recent online rumours.

The couple are set to appear together at Webster Hall on 18 September for a one-night event linked to Blanco's upcoming book, Fck Failure*. The announcement has quickly gained traction online, particularly because it arrives after weeks of unverified gossip about their relationship status.

Webster Hall Event Announced

The upcoming event is being billed as a conversation about life, love, career setbacks and personal growth. Promotional material indicates the pair will discuss how they overcame failures on the road to success.

According to a viral TikTok post by user Sebastian Soto Tea, the event will feature Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez live on stage in New York City, where they will talk about 'life', 'love' and 'how we failed a million times to get to where we are today'.

That framing has drawn attention because it positions the pair together publicly rather than avoiding speculation.

Fans Link Appearance to Split Rumours

In recent weeks, social media users circulated claims that Gomez and Blanco were facing difficulties or had quietly separated. No credible evidence has emerged to support those rumours.

As a result, the announcement of a shared public appearance has been viewed by many followers as Blanco shutting down rumours without directly addressing them.

Celebrity couples often choose not to respond to online speculation, making joint appearances one of the clearest indirect signals available to fans.

What Is F*ck Failure?

Blanco's new project, titled Fck Failure*, appears focused on resilience and learning from setbacks. The title itself has helped fuel interest online, blending self-help themes with celebrity curiosity.

The event description suggests attendees will hear an intimate conversation about their lives, careers and the power of embracing failure to overcome challenges.

That combination of personal storytelling and relationship interest is likely to keep searches for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco high in the coming days.

Rare Impact Fund Benefit Included

The event also carries a charitable component. According to promotional claims shared online, $25 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund.

The fund, founded by Gomez through Rare Beauty, supports youth mental health initiatives and has become one of the singer and actress's most visible philanthropic efforts.

Including the Rare Impact Fund may broaden interest beyond celebrity gossip and into Gomez's wider advocacy work.

Why Interest Remains High

Gomez and Blanco's relationship has regularly trended since they went public. Their appearances, interviews and social media activity often generate strong reactions from both supporters and critics.

This latest announcement has added a new chapter, with fans now watching whether the Webster Hall appearance will offer fresh insight into one of pop culture's most discussed celebrity relationships.