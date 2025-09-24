Move over, Google. There's a new player in town, and it's looking to shake up the search game. Perplexity AI has officially launched its Comet browser in India, but what if we told you there's a way to get it without the hefty price tag?

A clever workaround is making waves, offering a chance to experience this innovative browsing tool for free.

Introducing the Comet Browser

Perplexity has launched its AI-powered Comet Browser in India to enhance internet browsing for users. Aravind Srinivas, the co-founder, president and chief executive of Perplexity AI, announced the release of the Comet browser to all Perplexity Pro subscribers in India on LinkedIn and an X post.

Today we released @comet to all Perplexity Pro subscribers in India — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 22, 2025

As a bonus, the Perplexity Comet Browser's yearly plan (worth Rs 17,000/£142) is complimentary for certain Indians, courtesy of the company's collaboration with Airtel. For those ready to enhance their online experience with the Perplexity Comet browser, here is everything you need to know.

Perplexity's Browser: A Closer Look

Perplexity Comet Browser is an AI-powered web browser that functions as a personal assistant to help streamline your work. Similar to how Google's AI summarises search results on Chrome, people can use the Perplexity Comet Browser to summarise the content of a specific webpage or article.

Perplexity says you can use Comet even to summarise videos you've watched. This AI-powered web navigator not only enhances the online browsing experience but also facilitates meeting scheduling.

Key Features of Perplexity Comet Browser

The most notable feature of Perplexity's AI-powered browser is that it enables users to significantly speed up their browsing experience with AI-led searches and summaries.

Another main feature of Perplexity's top browser is that it combines AI search to provide immediate context and automation on any website. Moreover, it summarises your shopping, scheduling and research without ever leaving the browser.

Perplexity Comet can automate any task in your browser



This is the first time you REALLY have an AI agent working autonomously for you.



Makes much more sense than n8n or Make.



→ Navigate websites

→ Click, type, scroll, etc.

→ No code only natural language



You can delegate… pic.twitter.com/lcPwNEFF6Z — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) July 15, 2025

Perplexity Comet can assist you with complex daily tasks, from shopping to making a list on your Instamart or Blinkit app. According to the company's website, users can carry out complex tasks such as adding a preferred Caprese handbag to their Amazon cart with simple instructions on the Perplexity Comet browser.

The browser can also assist shoppers in comparing items and reading reviews, all the way to completing their purchase on various e-commerce sites. Comet can also schedule meetings, respond to emails, browse other sites for you and even handle research, shopping and summarisation.

How to Use the Perplexity Comet Browser

The Perplexity Comet browser can be downloaded from the website for laptops and MacBooks. For mobile use, users can download and install the Perplexity Comet AI browser app from the Play Store.

At present, the application is listed as 'Coming soon' and is expected to become available to Indian Android users in the near future.

The Secret to Getting Comet for Free

The Perplexity Comet browser has a yearly subscription cost of Rs 17,000 (approximately £142). However, people in India can get the service at no charge. Srinivas announced in a post on X that the AI browser plan is entirely free for Airtel customers who have the Perplexity Pro Annual subscription.

Airtel has partnered with @perplexity_ai to offer a 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription, free of cost, to all Airtel users.



This brings a powerful, real-time knowledge tool into the hands of millions across India, enabling them to navigate the digital world and emerging GenAI… pic.twitter.com/TuxeetxUJU — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) July 17, 2025

Perplexity previously collaborated with Airtel to give its customers a one-year subscription at no cost. Airtel users who already have the Perplexity Pro subscription can use the AI Comet Browser at no charge.