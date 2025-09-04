Apple is reportedly exploring a collaboration with Google that could see its Gemini artificial intelligence model integrated into Siri and a new search feature known as World Knowledge Answers. The move, if confirmed, would represent a significant partnership between two tech rivals and signal Apple's intent to accelerate its AI capabilities after a cautious start in the sector.

The talks come amid intensifying competition in the AI market, with Google, Microsoft and OpenAI racing to dominate search and productivity tools. For Apple, integrating a proven large language model could help close the gap with competitors and reassure investors ahead of future iPhone launches.

Siri's Big Reinvention

According to Bloomberg, Apple is developing World Knowledge Answers, an AI-powered search function designed to turn Siri from a voice assistant into what it calls an 'answer engine'. Instead of sending queries to search engines, the tool would deliver direct summaries from web content, presented with text, images, video and local insights.

The feature could debut as early as spring 2026 in iOS 26.4, Bloomberg reported. If launched, it would mark a significant shift away from Siri's reliance on Google search, giving iPhone users a more self-contained experience.

Testing Gemini

Sources cited by 9to5Mac say Apple is evaluating Gemini, Google's large language model, for tasks such as summarisation and planning. Other systems, including Anthropic's Claude and Apple's in-house technology, are also under review, according to The Verge.

If chosen, Gemini would operate via Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers, keeping heavy processing off the device while upholding privacy standards. TechRadar noted that this approach could balance advanced capability with Apple's strict security commitments.

Antitrust Ruling

A recent ruling in the United States made the prospect of collaboration more feasible. A judge declined to break up Alphabet, Google's parent company, easing regulatory concerns and allowing Google to maintain its existing search partnership with Apple, Reuters reported.

The decision gives Apple greater flexibility to explore deeper integration of Gemini without the immediate risk of antitrust challenges.

Impact for UK Users

For British iPhone owners, the proposed upgrade could change how devices handle everyday searches. Siri often redirects users to Safari or Google, but Gemini integration might allow direct answers or summaries within Apple's ecosystem.

Analysts also suggest that extending this technology to Spotlight and Safari could make browsing more seamless, especially for tasks such as itinerary planning, local recommendations and quick fact-checks.

Market Implications

Apple has faced criticism for lagging behind rivals like Google and Microsoft on generative AI. Analysts at MarketWatch and Investors Business Daily note that investors have raised concerns about the company's strategy in the run-up to the iPhone 17 launch. Some see a potential partnership with Google as a way to demonstrate renewed ambition, while others caution that reliance on a competitor's model could expose Apple to fresh scrutiny.

Neither Apple nor Google has confirmed a formal agreement, and discussions remain in early stages. However, the reported testing of Gemini suggests that Apple may be willing to rethink its approach, even if it involves closer cooperation with a long-time rival. For users, the outcome could be a smarter Siri and a redefined search experience, while for investors it may mark a clearer roadmap for Apple's long-term AI ambitions.