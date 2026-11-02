Savannah Guthrie appealed on Instagram on Sunday, 1 November, for information about her mother Nancy's disappearance from her Tucson-area home, according to a published account of her post. She wrote that the family 'cannot move forward' nine months after Nancy vanished.

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home in the Tucson area of Arizona on the evening of 31 January. She was reported missing on 1 February after failing to attend a virtual church service at a friend's home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will, according to the reported account of the investigation.

The appeal followed a reported update from the Pima County Sheriff's Department on 30 October outlining continuing DNA analysis. According to the published account, no suspects had been publicly identified at the time of its reporting.

Savannah Guthrie Shares a Daughter's Message

The Today co-anchor's Instagram post paired an old drawing by her daughter, Vale, with a photograph of Nancy from an earlier time. The drawing depicted an umbrella in the rain and carried the words 'I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy'.

In the Instagram message accompanying the drawing, Savannah connected the picture to her family's experience of continuing with everyday life while awaiting answers about Nancy. Her message described the effort to remain strong for the children, even as the adults struggled with the uncertainty.

'The world goes on, things appear 'normal' — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it's not and it never will be'.

The post also named relatives and referred to Nancy's grandchildren, describing how widely her absence was felt within the family. Savannah and her two siblings are still waiting to learn what happened to their mother.

'For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom's beloved grandchildren; we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward'.

The Investigation Behind Savannah Guthrie's Appeal

According to the published account, the FBI has been treating Nancy's disappearance as a kidnapping-for-ransom investigation. The family has also received several alleged ransom notes, whose authenticity is not established in that account.

Authorities previously released footage from Nancy's doorbell camera depicting a masked individual near her front door. The person appeared to be tampering with the camera. The footage forms part of the publicly described investigation, but the account does not identify the individual.

The belief that Nancy was taken against her will remains attributed to investigators. It does not establish who was responsible, and the absence of a publicly identified suspect leaves that question unresolved in the available reporting.

In the published excerpts, Savannah renewed the family's request for anyone with information to come forward and stated that the reward remained available.

'We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us'.

Savannah Guthrie's Plea Follows Reported DNA Work

The sheriff's department's 30 October update described its task force's continuing work with laboratories to advance DNA analysis, according to the report. Investigators had travelled to Florida earlier in October to meet laboratory scientists and discuss additional ways to move the case forward.

The department reported that several ideas had been discussed and that work with its partners was continuing. The published account does not specify DNA findings or a timetable for the laboratory work.

Savannah closed her Instagram message by thanking those who had supported the family and requesting continued prayers. The sheriff's department also urged members of the public not to dismiss information simply because it appeared minor.