Savannah Guthrie has issued a desperate plea for help finding her missing mother Nancy Guthrie, sharing a heartbreaking drawing from her young daughter as the mystery surrounding the 84-year-old's disappearance enters its ninth month with no suspects identified.

The Today show co-anchor posted the emotional message on Instagram on Sunday, 1 November, alongside a photograph of her mother and a child's drawing featuring the words: 'I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.'

Guthrie's Heartbreaking Message About Missing Mom

The 54-year-old presenter said her family continues to struggle despite appearances that life has returned to normal, revealing the devastating emotional toll Nancy's disappearance has taken on her children and grandchildren.

'The world goes on, things appear "normal" as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids, but it's not and it never will be,' Savannah wrote.

She added that her family remains desperate for answers, saying: 'We ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know.'

Savannah also urged anyone with information to come forward, reiterating that a reward remains available for those who can help locate her mother.

Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Update

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Friday, 30 October, that investigators still have no suspects in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.

The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with forensic laboratories in an effort to advance DNA analysis. Earlier in October, investigators travelled to Florida to meet with laboratory scientists and discuss potential ways to make progress in the case.

Authorities said several investigative possibilities were discussed during the meetings, adding that they remain committed to working with partner agencies to solve the mystery. The department also renewed its appeal to the public, stressing that even seemingly insignificant information could prove crucial to the investigation.

Possible Abduction Investigated

Nancy was last seen on 31 January and was reported missing the following day after failing to attend a virtual church service. Footage from her front door camera reportedly showed a masked individual attempting to enter the property, raising concerns that the elderly woman may have been abducted.

In the aftermath of her disappearance, the Guthrie family received several alleged ransom notes demanding money in exchange for Nancy's return. Savannah previously discussed the messages during a March interview with her former Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

'I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those were real,' she said.

However, investigators have not publicly identified anyone suspected of involvement in Nancy's disappearance.

$1 Million Reward Offered in Nancy Guthrie Case

The Guthrie family continues to offer a $1 million (£747,000) reward for information leading to Nancy's discovery. Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen something unusual or possesses information connected to the case to contact investigators.

Tips can be submitted to the Pima County Sheriff's Department by calling 88-CRIME or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Savannah, who returned to the Today show after taking a weeks-long break following her mother's disappearance, has repeatedly appealed for help.

In her latest Instagram message, she thanked those who have supported the family throughout the ordeal.

'Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves,' she wrote, renewing her plea for answers as the search continues.