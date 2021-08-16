Steve Scully, who worked as telecoms specialist for deceased alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is willing to provide testimony as an eyewitness to Prince Andrew's alleged sexual abuse of Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The 71-year old said he saw the Duke of York acting inappropriately towards the alleged victim sometime "between 2001 and 2004." He said he recognised the royal right away and lamented the lack of photo documentation at the time to prove his testimony.

"I was working on the phone and he (Andrew) was by the pool with Virginia. As soon as I saw him, I recognised him," Scully told The Sun on Sunday as he recalled that at the time he would have had "a $50,000 picture" had he brought a camera along with him in his bag.

He recalled that Prince Andrew was "bumping and grinding" with a bikini-clad blonde woman for several minutes before they lounged on chairs by the pool. He later saw the royal holding hands with the same woman on a pathway.

Read more Prince Andrew faces sexual abuse allegations in New York federal court

Scully is convinced that it was Giuffre he saw because he was surprised by how young she looked then. At the time of the said sexual abuse, she was only a minor or below 18 years old, so "she stood like a kid would stand behind a parent." He said he would not hesitate to help in her case if asked for his testimony.

"Andrew's protecting himself and his family. If Virginia's lawyers call, I will definitely speak to them and I would give a deposition under oath telling them what I saw. The nice thing about the truth is that it doesn't change!" Scully revealed as he further re-iterated what and who he saw.

"There's no question in my mind that I saw Prince Andrew and Virginia together and no question that he would remember the incident either. He should come clean," he added.

Aside from Scully, Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies also hinted this week that hairstylist Johanna Sjoberg from Florida will also give testimony. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has remained silent over the sexual abuse allegations as he holes up at Balmoral Castle with Queen Elizabeth II.