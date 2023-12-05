Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly set to return to the Premier League as he is open to joining Newcastle United.

Newcastle are looking for a cover for their current keeper Nick Pope, who suffered a dislocated shoulder during his side's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday. If the Magpies approach De Gea, the experienced goalkeeper would be willing to consider an offer, reported ESPN.

It has also been reported that De Gea has been training regularly and would accept a contract from Newcastle if he felt it was the right move for him.

Pope had to be withdrawn in the 86th minute of the Premier League match at St James' Park, having landed awkwardly after saving a shot from Sergio Reguilon. The English goalkeeper is due to undergo surgery and that could leave him out of action for around four or five months.

De Gea has been without a club since parting ways with Manchester United at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract. The Spaniard spent 12 years at Old Trafford, making 545 appearances. He was part of the Premier League-winning team in 2012-13 and won the club's player of the year award four times.

Manchester United replaced De Gea with Cameroon international Andre Onana, who has had a rough start to his stint with the Red Devils. The Old Trafford side spent £43 million on Onana, who they signed from Inter Milan. He was at fault for two goals in their 3-3 draw at Galatasaray which has left Erik ten Hag's side close to elimination from the Champions League.

Newcastle's second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka replaced the injured Pope for the final four minutes on Saturday while Eddie Howe also has Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie in his squad.

Howe and Co have a busy December, with seven more matches in the month after the Manchester United game. They are due to travel to Everton on Thursday, followed by home games against Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.

With eight wins, two draws and four losses, Newcastle are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table with 26 points. The St. James' Park side is just a point behind fifth-placed Tottenham and seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Following his departure from Manchester United, De Gea was linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. During the same time, even Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were believed to have been interested in the services of Dea Gea. However, the moves never materialised.