It's official! Liam Payne has formally proposed to Maya Henry, his girlfriend of two years, with a dazzling diamond ring worth £3 million.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Maya Henry was seen sporting the ring during a romantic date with Liam Payne at celebrity hotspot Novikov in London on Thursday night. A source at the restaurant told the outlet that the Texan model was proudly showing off her engagement ring during the evening.

The 20-year-old was dressed in a plunging black gown for the dinner date with her new fiance. She paired the outfit with a leather jacket, matching strappy heels, and a small black handbag. Meanwhile, the One Direction star was sporting a patterned gold shirt and slim-cut black trousers, which he teamed with a pair of brown Chelsea boots.

The engagement comes months after rumours that the couple has called it quits. However, a source had clarified to the outlet at the time of the rumours in February that they were "definitely still a couple and are very happy together." The friend had also explained that Payne and Henry "have been taking time off from social media lately and enjoying each other's company away from the spotlight."

The former One Direction member was first linked with Henry, in August 2018, shortly after his high-profile split from Cheryl Cole with whom he also shares a three-year-old son, Bear. However, the 26-year-old did not confirm his romance with Maya until August last year, when he took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of him laughing and hugging the model.

The "Midnight" singer first opened up about their romance in September last year during a conversation with Roman Kemp on "Capital Breakfast." He said: "We're fairly happy at the moment. I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not. It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want. I've got nothing to hide."

Interestingly, the pair first met each other in 2015, three years before they started dating. The meeting took place at a meet-and-greet event for One Direction when Henry, who was just 15-years-old back then, came to see her favourite band.