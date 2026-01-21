Rumours of an unexpected crossover between Fortnite and The Office have set social media alight, with players and TV fans alike dissecting every clue.

Epic Games appears to have teased the collaboration with a playful social post reading 'Build. Beets. Battle Royale.', a clear nod to one of the sitcom's most recognisable lines. While Fortnite is no stranger to unusual partnerships, the idea of Dunder Mifflin employees dropping into a battle royale still feels delightfully surreal.

Speculation suggests the crossover could arrive during Chapter 7, following Fortnite's recent run of headline-grabbing collaborations.

Leaker chatter earlier this month hinted at 'a nostalgic duo from a live-action TV series', which many now believe refers to Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute. Though Epic has yet to confirm anything officially, the timing and tone of the tease have convinced fans that confirmation may not be far away.

Potential Fortnite x The Office Characters

If the rumours prove true, The Office would join a growing list of pop culture crossovers that blur the line between television and gaming. With the cryptic post by Fortnite referencing one of the most iconic scenes in the series, the collaboration seems very likely at this point.

Fortnite has already shown it can adapt characters from wildly different genres, and the mockumentary comedy format of The Office may provide fertile ground for skins, emotes, and cosmetics that lean heavily into humour.

Assuming the collaboration goes ahead, the big question is which members of the Scranton branch could make the cut. Michael Scott seems the most obvious choice.

As the self-proclaimed 'World's Best Boss', his inclusion would be almost mandatory, potentially complete with signature emotes inspired by his awkward dance moves or infamous motivational speeches.

Dwight Schrute is widely expected to follow closely behind. His love of beets, martial arts bravado, and intense loyalty to Dunder Mifflin make him a natural fit for Fortnite's exaggerated style. A Dwight skin could easily include multiple styles, from his classic mustard shirt to his volunteer sheriff outfit.

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly are also frequently mentioned by fans. Jim's laid-back sarcasm could translate into prank-themed emotes, while Pam's art-focused storylines may inspire creative cosmetic items. Other possibilities include Andy Bernard, Angela Martin, and even Kevin Malone, whose chilli-related mishaps remain iconic among viewers.

What the Collaboration Could Include

Beyond character skins, Fortnite collaborations typically arrive with themed accessories. Back blings could reference Dundie Awards or staplers in jelly, while pickaxes might lean into everyday office supplies for comic effect. Emotes recreating scenes such as fire drills or conference room antics would likely prove popular.

Pricing has not been discussed, but recent collaborations suggest individual skins could cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, roughly $12.00 (£9.50). Bundles featuring multiple characters and cosmetics could push that figure higher, depending on how extensive the crossover becomes.

Other Rumoured Fortnite Skins on the Horizon

The Office is not the only property linked to Fortnite in recent leaks. Content creators have also pointed to potential collaborations with animated favourites and long-running franchises.

Rumours continue to swirl around Regular Show, Ed, Edd n Eddy, and Looney Tunes, with characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck reportedly in development, as per FRVR.

With Fortnite's history of turning improbable ideas into reality, none of these rumours feel entirely out of reach. While players should treat leaks cautiously, Epic Games' appetite for ambitious crossovers suggests the battle royale's pop culture expansion is far from over.