Foxconn is gearing up to double its workforce in India in a bid to increase iPhone production. To those unaware, the technology services provider has been manufacturing iPhones in India for about five years now.

Foxconn's 100-acre facility in Chennai employs more than a whopping 15,000 people to produce iPhones for Apple. The iPhone 14 was made in this factory, and the same is expected for the recently unveiled iPhone 15 series.

Now, it looks like Foxconn is on the verge of expanding its production plants in India. In its attempt to upscale its manufacturing capacity, the company said it will increase its workforce.

Foxconn divulges key details about its plans in India

This move aligns with Apple's long-term vision to reduce its reliance on China for producing a slew of Apple devices including iPhones.

Foxconn will soon start expanding its production operations in India. The company previously confirmed that it will set up two new facilities in Karnataka and an additional plant in Chennai.

The aforesaid plants are expected to start functioning in early 2025. This expansion plan involves doubling the company's workforce in India in the next 12 months.

#Foxconn set to double its workforce, investment in India to boost #iPhone production. pic.twitter.com/YlZFEobJy7 — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) September 19, 2023

On September 17, Foxconn's representative in India, V Lee, celebrated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday via a LinkedIn post. In the post, Lee pointed out that Foxconn is committed to its growth in India.

Lee further noted that Foxconn plans to increase its FDI (foreign direct investment) in the country. According to a CNBC report, Foxconn is investing $600 million (about £484 million) in its phone and chip business in India.

Karnataka Govt. signs a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Foxconn, paving the way for two groundbreaking projects with an investment of Rs. 5,000 crore in addition to the ongoing Rs. 14,000 crore iPhone Manufacturing project.



Recently met the CEO and Chairman of Hon Hai Technology… pic.twitter.com/62qQH42EOP — M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 2, 2023

With Apple being Foxconn's largest client in India, their partnership in the country has been contributing to over 5 per cent of global iPhone production. With the skyrocketing demand for iPhones and the American tech giant's issues with China, Foxconn is understandably looking to expand rapidly in India.

In addition to iPhones, Foxconn manufactures electronic components for EVs. The company has reportedly been making parts for Ather Energy and Ola Electric since 2015. However, the scale of Foxconn's EV component production is not as big as its iPhone production in India.

Wistron's exit from India: A huge opportunity for Foxconn

Apple originally collaborated with Wistron to manufacture iPhones in India. The company started the production of the iPhone SE in a small Karnataka-based facility in 2017.

Still riding high on its success with Wistron, Apple started considering India as a manufacturing hub for its products. However, Wistron failed to manage its Apple facilities in India due to some internal issues.

As a result, the company decided to stop manufacturing iPhones in the country. In July, Wistron sold all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities in India to the Tata Group.

While Wistron and Foxconn are close partners of Apple, they are business competitors with each other. So, it is safe to say that Wistron's exit from India is a huge opportunity for Foxconn to gain an advantage over its competitor, Wistron. Currently, the iPhone 15 series' delivery dates in India have been delayed.