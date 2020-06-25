Kate Middleton continued to perform her royal duties even during the coronavirus lockdown. She and Prince William adjusted to the new challenges that helped them support the vulnerable at uncertain times. According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is the queen-in-standing, she is "relishing the role more than ever."

Royal experts and royal sources shun previous claims by Tatler magazine suggesting that Kate Middleton "feels exhausted and trapped, and she is "furious about the larger workload" since the exit of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Speaking with People, a palace source reveals the pressure on the Cambridges is real. However, it is unfair to say that she wouldn't "resent someone saying that she is struggling."

"Without Meghan and Harry, there is going to be a phenomenal workload on Catherine and William," said a source close to the royal household. "None of the older [generations] can do it all. The pressure is on the two of them."

In response to the claims suggesting Kate is "overwhelmed" with the workload in the family, Kensington Palace released a rate statement pointing out at the "inaccuracies" and "false misrepresentations" in the story.

The duchess "certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling," explains the source. "I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth because it really isn't the case."

In addition, the source goes on to say that Kate is "relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability."

Being the wife of Prince William, the second in line to the throne and mother of Prince George, the third in line, Kate has multiple roles to live up to in the institution. Therefore, the pressure on her is huge.

Sarah Gristwood, author of the book "Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown" reveals that the royal has a "real core of strength and she did set her mind to the job." Nevertheless, she said that Kate "would have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure."

Meier, who is the author of "Modern Etiquette Made Easy: A Five-Step Method to Mastering Etiquette" and "Business Etiquette Made Easy: The Essential Guide to Professional Success" says Kate's position is such that all eyes are on her.

"The future Queen is a role model to the U.K. but also to the world, which means all eyes are on you."

Meier explains that there is added pressure on her "having cameras everywhere to catch even the slightest eye movement." This pressure is reportedly extended to the couple's kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, another source remarks that Kate "is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to. If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has."