The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among many royals who have been in self-isolation since late March due to coronavirus outbreak. The couple was forced to cancel or postpone their public engagements and appearances while confining to their royal abode at Sandringham estate, Anmer Hall.

Nevertheless, the royal couple has been conducting their royal duties and looking out for their patronages even during the pandemic virtually or digitally. However, royal followers are eager to know when will the parents-of-three return to work.

According to Daily Mail, many royals have returned to work after several European governments eased out restrictions in their countries. As for the British royals, they continue living in isolation and performing their duties from their respective residences.

We may not be able to see the British royal family in public very soon. The report suggests that there is "no set plan in place for the British royal family to step out publicly any time soon." Meanwhile, the younger royals including the Cambridges and Wessexes are currently looking at new ways to perform physical engagements in the future as the pandemic remains far from over. The new methods will reportedly be "in-line with government guidance and with care to not put a strain on resources."

It is said that Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and Princess Mary of Denmark were spotted in public areas after their countries reported a low number of new coronavirus cases and implemented relaxations.

In other news, BBC broadcaster Kate Silverton has showered praises for the royal mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Speaking with Hello, she said that the duchess is passionate about her work in the field of mental health. She goes on to describe her as curious and compassionate.

"She's passionate about mental health, with a specific interest in the nought-to-five age group, which is the area I'm working in," said Silverton about Middleton. "She's really impressive, has an enquiring mind and, as a parent, is clearly compassionate for all those she comes into contact with. People find it really easy to talk with her, and a lot of the children have benefited from the charities for which she is patron. You can see what it gives them to be seen, heard, and noticed by the Duchess of Cambridge."

Silverton is a mother-of-two and has been juggling with work and homeschooling her children during the lockdown. She is also a BSc in Child Psychology and shares similar interests as the duchess. Silverton has been involved with several mental health charities such as Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Charities and Place2Be. Both the charities are supported by the royal as their patron, who Silverton has met several times during the events.