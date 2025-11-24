Divorce court documents have exposed the staggering scale of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's financial troubles, revealing the former couple must jointly tackle a colossal £1.36 million ($1.7 million) tax bill.

For Tori Spelling, the daughter of television titan Aaron Spelling, that crumbling has been excruciatingly public, culminating not in a dramatic final season, but in eye-watering debt.

Her adult life has been a continual struggle against a seven-figure financial vortex, primarily comprising a colossal tax bill that has shadowed her and estranged husband Dean McDermott for years.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, who was once expected to inherit a substantial fortune from her father's estimated £400 million ($500 million) estate—but ultimately received just $800,000—now finds her financial plight laid bare in divorce court documents.

These filings reveal the staggering cost of her and McDermott's joint liabilities: a mountain of debt they have agreed to tackle together, including the £1.36 million ($1.7 million) they owe in back taxes to federal and state agencies, namely the IRS and the California Franchise Tax Board.

The Astonishing Seven-Figure Tori Spelling Debt Scandal

In 2016, for instance, the couple were slapped with a tax lien for £207,000 ($259,108.23) for unpaid 2014 state taxes.

Spelling and McDermott faced multiple lawsuits from creditors over unpaid bills, notably one from American Express for an outstanding credit card balance, and a major dispute with City National Bank. According to recent court documents detailing their 2025 divorce settlement, the former couple agreed to split several significant debts.

Beyond the massive tax debt, the filings show they must divide an approximately £320,000 ($400,000) debt to City National Bank and a £29,600 ($37,000) American Express bill.

Furthermore, Spelling has taken on responsibility for paying off a £230,400 ($288,000) loan and the remaining £56,000 ($70,000) on another loan. This heavy catalogue of arrears paints a picture far removed from the glitz of her famous youth.

Denials Amid Financial Turmoil

The actress has previously addressed the relentless media coverage of her finances, once telling People magazine: 'We're not perfect, we have made a lot of choices financially with real estate that didn't work out...and that just escalated into this story about financial struggles, bankruptcy. To this day that haunts me! We're not bankrupt, we're not struggling, we're fine!'

However, the reality of her debt was perhaps best encapsulated when she revealed on her misSpelling podcast in 2024 that her belongings in a storage unit had been auctioned off. 'I had an outstanding bill of $80,000 (£64,000),' she candidly recalled.

'So they auctioned it all off. They took it all. But they were really kind at Wetzel & Sons and they sent me my personal memorabilia and my stuff from my childhood and my dad and stuff. So I got that back, which, duh, I promptly put into a new storage unit.'

An Amicable Financial Split

After 18 years of a highly publicised, tumultuous marriage, Spelling and McDermott finalised their divorce in late 2025. The settlement was notable for its amicable nature, especially considering the extraordinary financial complications.

Both parties waived spousal support and agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their five children, prioritising the welfare of their family above monetary grievances. Spelling was permitted to retain all residuals from Beverly Hills, 90210, her six books—including Stori Telling and Spelling It Like It Is—and her podcast.

Crucially, the decision to jointly deal with the seven-figure tax debt shows a remarkable degree of cooperation, marking a mature ending to their relationship.

Reflecting on the split, Spelling shared her newfound respect for her ex-husband on her podcast: 'While we had our ups and downs and problems throughout our marriage, we had no problems throughout the divorce, which I think is a testament to the two of us and wanting to really step up and be there for the five humans we chose to create out of love.'

As Tori Spelling organises her life as a single mother, she must now also confront an immense financial liability. The definitive conclusion of her marriage brings clarity, but the staggering sums owed to the IRS and California Franchise Tax Board, alongside hundreds of thousands in other loans, mean the star's struggle with debt is far from over.