Katy Perry is reportedly offering guidance to Xavier Trudeau, the 18-year-old son of Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after one of his rap videos drew negative comments online.

The claim, published recently by the National Enquirer, alleges the pop superstar has stepped in to support the teenager as he experiments with music. But despite the headline-grabbing premise, no reputable Canadian or American news outlet has verified the story — and neither Perry nor the Trudeau family has acknowledged any connection. As it stands, the narrative remains a tabloid assertion rather than a confirmed relationship.

Perry Advising Xavier on Handling Online Criticism

Perry allegedly reached out to Xavier after he posted a rap-style video online that drew negative comments from social media users. The unnamed source reportedly said Perry was offering reassurance while encouraging him to stay focused on his creative interests.

Xavier Trudeau has shared music-related content online, including rap videos, which have circulated on social platforms. While some users have posted critical reactions, there has been no coverage from major news organisations, with the response described as a widespread 'backlash.' The extent of the reaction, therefore, remains unclear and largely anecdotal.

Perry encouraged Xavier to ignore negative online comments and concentrate on developing his skills.

'Tough Love' Mentorship Described by Unnamed Sources

Perry and Xavier, as part of their mentorship, suggest that she is providing both emotional support and industry-related advice. One unnamed industry manager, also cited only by the tabloid, described Perry's approach as 'tough love,' claiming she offers honest feedback about music while helping Xavier stay grounded.

Another anonymous insider reportedly insisted that Perry is 'not trying to take over' but is simply guiding him through the challenges that often accompany early public attention. Perry has even connected Xavier with music producers and has shown interest in hearing his demos. Again, no reputable publication has verified these claims, and there is no public record of such professional involvement.

As of now, neither Xavier nor Justin Trudeau has commented on any mentorship relationship with the pop star. Perry, who remains active on social media, has also not acknowledged the story.

No Independent Verification From Reputable Media

The absence of credible confirmation is central to the story. The National Enquirer frequently publishes speculative celebrity narratives that rely on unnamed sources rather than documented reporting.

Canadian and American mainstream outlets — including CBC, CTV, Global News, AP, Variety and Billboard — have not covered the alleged connection at all. Without verification, the claims cannot be treated as factual.

Xavier Trudeau, who has occasionally shared glimpses of his interests online, has not addressed the alleged mentorship or the reaction to his music. He has maintained a relatively low public profile despite being part of a prominent political family. Similarly, Perry has been involved in numerous projects but has not mentioned any personal or professional link to the Trudeaus.

A Tabloid Story Without Evidence

For now, the rumour that Katy Perry is advising Xavier Trudeau remains a tabloid claim, not a substantiated relationship. Without any confirmation from the individuals involved or reporting from a credible outlet, the story stands firmly in the realm of speculation.

It may continue circulating online, but until verifiable evidence emerges, the narrative reflects more about the nature of celebrity gossip than about any proven link between Perry and the Trudeau family.