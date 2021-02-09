G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have called time on their romance after just under a year of dating because their relationship was getting "domestic."

A source claimed the rapper broke up with his "Pretty Little Liars" girlfriend even though he "really enjoys being in relationships and likes the idea of having a girlfriend." Apparently, he could not see himself settling down just yet.

"His relationship with Ashley was becoming a bit too domestic for his liking and that was one of the reasons they broke up. Now that their relationship is over, he's looking forward to being single," the source told ET.

The 31-year-old "Everything's Strange Here" hitmaker is now "embracing the single life" following the split. He is now focusing on making new music and "he's looking forward to this new era both professionally and personally."

The exes have only been together for nine months after they sparked romance rumours back in May. They were caught kissing while out in Los Angeles. A source at the time claimed they bonded over their shared characteristics. "They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours."

They dated following Benson's split from Miley Cyrus and G-Eazy was a "good distraction" then. They reportedly "connected after working together" but they "have been friends for a while now" and share mutual friends too. Theirs was a casual thing for a while and was "nothing serious."

Their relationship turned serious come October as they became inseparable. They eventually ended up "basically living together" as they "both make each other laugh all day." Benson reportedly makes G-Eazy "more down to earth and keeps him grounded." They had a "very healthy" relationship and were thought to be in a "great place." He even professed his love for her on her birthday in December as he wrote "I love you to the moon & back."

It is unclear when G-Eazy and Benson split. It must be recent as they were still together on Feb. 1 when they stepped out for a dinner date at Nobu. Fans noted though that the 31-year-old actress has unfollowed the rapper on Instagram.