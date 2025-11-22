Since ending in 2019, HBO's Game of Thrones has since been expanded via another show called House of the Dragon. While the Dance of Dragons are a piece of Westeros history that's worth watching, fans are mostly looking for a series that pushes the story forward.

Everyone might just get what they're wishing for as A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin confirms that HBO is indeed working on a couple of sequels for Game of Thrones.

The author attended a recent Icelandic Noir Festival in Reykjavik where he went on stage as a surprise guest, as reported by Los Siete Reinos. While on stage, he talked about the future of the franchise.

Other than the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiering next year and the next seasons of House of the Dragon, the author surprised fans by saying that there are sequels on the way too.

'The majority are prequels, and there are several in development – maybe five or six shows. And I'm not developing them alone, I'm working on them with other people. And yes, there's a sequel or two (in the works),' he said.

While he didn't elaborate on what these sequels are, fans have a few speculations on what these stories could be.

Arya Stark And Jon Snow-Focused Sequels Possibly In The Works

Fans have a few speculations as to what those are. One of the sequels could be focused entirely on Jon Snow. By the end of Game of Thrones, Jon was basically exiled beyond the wall where he continued to live life with the Wildlings.

It's worth noting that the sequel was cancelled by HBO last year. However, many are still hoping that HBO will pick it back up and continue with their original plans. Now that it's revealed that HBO is working on a couple of sequels, hope of a revival is once again alive.

Another possible angle of the sequels could tell Arya Stark's side of the story. By the end of the original series, Arya boarded a ship and was set on exploring whatever's west of Westeros.

The expanded world of A Song of Ice and Fire remains a mystery outside of Westeros and Essos. Based on the books, west of Westeros is called the Sunset Sea which is a largely unexplored ocean with few known islands.

With a sequel focused on Arya, HBO has the chance to explore uncharted territory that opens up the world of Game of Thrones to areas that even the books have yet to explore.

A sequel could also focus on the rest of the Stark siblings. With Bran holding the Iron Throne and Sansa as the Queen of the North, there are lots of stories to be told, particularly with how the siblings lead Westeros after turbulent times.

Fans of the franchise are undoubtedly excited about the sequels in the works. With HBO being busy the next couple of years with two seasons of both A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, it could be long before we know what these sequels are.