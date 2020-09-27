"Game of Throne" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together. The couple confirmed the baby news with a gorgeous photoshoot.

Scottish actress Rose Leslie flaunted her blossoming baby bump in a beautiful black and white portrait for Make magazine. In the side shot, she reveals her bump as she smiles.

The magazine shared the photo on their Instagram page. "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!" the caption reads.

Fans congratulated the couple for their happy news. "Awwww, yaaaayyyyy. I guess Jon Snow did know something. Congrats to you both. This is exciting," wrote one. Another added: "Congrats to you both!"

The "Downton Abbey" star met Kit Harington when they starred together on the "Game of Thrones" playing on-screen lovers, Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow. After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017, and shared the happy news the old-fashioned way -- through a classified advert in The Times. Less than two years later, theymarried in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, in June 2018.

The bride wore a long-sleeved dress with a lace veil, while her handsome groom looked traditional in a three piece suit.Rose and Kit were joined by co-stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Jack Donnelly and a host of others to celebrate their wedding. They showered the newlyweds with confetti as they left Rayne Church in the village of Kirkton of Rayne.

After the church wedding, guests were treated to a reception at Wardhill Castle, a stunning 12th century venue owned by Rose's family.