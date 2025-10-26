British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday morning. The incident has sparked backlash from civil rights groups, who claim Hamdi's detention may be linked to his outspoken criticism of the Israeli government during a U.S. speaking tour.

ICE Confirms Detention and Visa Revocation

According to Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin, Hamdi's visa was revoked and he remains in ICE custody. In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), McLaughlin praised DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for Hamdi's removal, writing, 'Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country. It's common sense.'

No formal charges have been announced, and ICE has not publicly provided evidence linking Hamdi to any criminal activity.

CAIR Condemns Detention as 'Injustice'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR National) issued a strong statement condemning Hamdi's detention. 'Earlier this morning, ICE agents abducted British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi at San Francisco Airport, apparently in response to his vocal criticism of the Israeli government during his ongoing speaking tour,' the organization wrote.

CAIR confirmed that Hamdi had not been deported and remains in custody. 'Our attorneys and partners are working to address this injustice,' the statement continued.

A Career in Political Commentary

Hamdi is the Editor-in-Chief of The International Interest, a current affairs magazine focused on Middle Eastern, Asian, and UK politics. His LinkedIn profile and past publications—including articles for Al Jazeera in 2022—highlight his role as a frequent commentator on global affairs, particularly in relation to U.S. foreign policy and Middle East dynamics.

Thanks to the work of @Sec_Noem and @SecRubio and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal.



Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed… https://t.co/JByZdGznpb — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 26, 2025

Free Speech Concerns Rise

CAIR's statement went further, framing Hamdi's detention as a threat to free speech. 'Everyone should recognize that arresting a British citizen legally visiting the United States because he dared to criticize a foreign nation's genocide is our government's latest blatant affront to free speech,' the group wrote.

They added, 'Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel-first bigots; this is an Israel-first policy, not an America-first policy, and it must end.'

Broader Implications

Hamdi's detention raises questions about the boundaries of political speech and the treatment of foreign nationals who challenge U.S. allies. While DHS officials have framed the action as a national security measure, civil liberties advocates argue that it sets a dangerous precedent for suppressing dissent.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hamdi remained in ICE custody. Legal teams and advocacy groups continue to push for his release and demand transparency around the decision to revoke his visa.