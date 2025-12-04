GB News ignited widespread backlash after broadcasting unfounded terrorism allegations against Islamic Relief, one of the UK's largest Muslim charities, ultimately leading to a High Court libel settlement and a substantial damages payout. The segment, which falsely suggested the organisation funded terrorist groups, was swiftly removed, triggering a spike in searches for 'GB News apology Islamic Relief' as the controversy escalated.

This incident has intensified scrutiny of media accountability and the dangerous impact of false terrorism claims on humanitarian organisations.

The Broadcast and False Claims

GB News broadcast the allegations on The Camilla Tominey Show on 16 February 2025, during an interview with political analyst Amjad Taha. Taha stated, 'Islamic Relief, for instance, is registered as a charity here, but all the way in Saudi Arabia, in UAE, and other countries it is banned because of the investigation that showed that this charity is sending money all the way to some terrorist groups in the Middle East.'

Host Camilla Tominey failed to challenge the claims, allowing them to air unchallenged. Islamic Relief, a Birmingham-based charity operating in over 40 countries, focuses on humanitarian aid without promoting extremism. The charity denied the accusations, emphasising its workers have been killed by terrorists.

On X, journalist David Pugliese highlighted 'GB News has paid "substantial" libel damages to a UK charity after airing false claims it had sent money to terrorist groups in the Middle East.'

Additional reports from Arab News confirmed the broadcast's details and initial lack of scrutiny.

The Apology and Legal Settlement

GB News issued an on-air apology on 29 September 2025, stating 'We accept the allegation that Islamic Relief has funded terrorist groups is untrue. Islamic Relief has stated it does not promote or support extremism of any kind and that it is a purely humanitarian organisation. We apologise to Islamic Relief and are happy to correct the record.'

The channel removed the segment and related content from its platforms. On 3 December 2025, a High Court statement before Mr Justice Nicklin affirmed the claims were 'wholly and categorically false.' GB News agreed to pay substantial damages and legal costs. Islamic Relief's solicitor Dominic Garner read the statement, vindicating the charity.

On X, Press Gazette posted 'GB News pays substantial damages to Islamic Relief over false terrorism claim.'

Sources including Carter-Ruck and Islamic Relief's site detailed the settlement's terms and court proceedings.

Impact on the Charity and Media Standards

The false claims threatened Islamic Relief's reputation and staff safety, perpetuating disinformation against Muslim organisations. A spokesperson noted 'these allegations are particularly offensive and deeply troubling' as they endanger workers and beneficiaries. The charity continues life-saving work for millions worldwide despite smears.

A Centre for Media Monitoring report criticised GB News for excessive negative coverage of Muslims, propagating Islamophobic tropes. This marks another apology from the channel, following a similar correction in August 2025.

The incident underscores calls for stricter media regulation to prevent harmful falsehoods. Further analyses from New Arab and Reddit discussions reflect public concerns over broadcast standards.

Islamic Relief now channels the damages into expanded winter aid programmes across Gaza and Yemen, directly supporting families affected by conflict while reinforcing its commitment to transparent, audited humanitarian work worldwide.

The charity's CEO, Tufail Hussain, welcomed the ruling as a vital step in combating baseless smears that undermine public trust in Muslim-led organisations.