In an unprecedented move, Donald Trump's signature will soon appear on all future US paper currency, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday. It is the first time a sitting president has received the distinction on the nation's banknotes.

The 26 March announcement pairs the update to paper money with separate proposals for presidential coinage. Treasury officials described the decision as a formal recognition of the current administration's economic record, linking the newly signed bills to the approaching 250th anniversary of the United States.

Donald Trump Signature Added To US Currency

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent formally outlined the rationale behind the update in a public statement. He argued that altering the physical banknotes offers a lasting tribute to the administration's economic agenda.

Pointing to the administration's financial record, Bessent said the current leadership had set the country on a path to 'unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance and fiscal strength and stability.'

He added there was 'no more powerful way' to recognise those specific milestones 'than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name.' The decision places the current commander-in-chief in a unique position regarding modern standard currency.

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Treasury Officials Defend The New Dollar Bills

US Treasurer Brandon Beach echoed the secretary's sentiments, publicly endorsing the Treasury Department's Thursday announcement. Beach characterised the incorporation of the signature on everyday money as 'not only appropriate, but also well deserved.'

The Treasurer explicitly linked the newly signed bills to the upcoming semiquincentennial celebrations across the United States. He framed the banknotes as an enduring reflection of national resilience during the current administration.

'As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump's leadership,' Beach said.

Commemorative US Coin Plans Await Advisory Backing

The announcement to update the paper bills comes closely on the heels of similar plans to alter the nation's coinage. The department is actively advancing proposals to issue a new $1 coin dedicated specifically to the president.

While the $1 denomination has already secured formal authorisation from the US Commission of Fine Arts, it forms just one part of the department's broader commemorative strategy. The Treasury is simultaneously developing a 24-karat gold commemorative coin designed to feature a detailed portrait of the president.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s Treasury Department is planning to add his signature to all denominations of the United States Dollar moving forward, which will mark the first time in history that the sitting president’s signature will appear on American Currency, with Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/6ET6pvpJGE — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2026

Citizens Coinage Advisory Council Withholds Its Approval

Both the $1 coin and the gold commemorative piece have advanced without universal backing from federal advisory bodies. Neither proposal has secured approval from the Citizens Coinage Advisory Council.

Created by Congress, the nonpartisan group exists to provide independent advice to the Treasury regarding the design and thematic elements of national coinage. Because the council operates in a strictly advisory capacity, its lack of endorsement does not carry legal authority to block the Treasury's commemorative coin plans.