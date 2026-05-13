The Trump Administration has quietly submitted new proposed changes to how guns are bought and sold in the US.

This is quite interesting as the president's son Donald Trump Jr. is heavily invested in an online gun retailer.

How 'invested' is Donald Trump Jr. in this Company?

'In 2025, Donald Trump Jr. joined GrabAGun's prospective board of directors as the company prepared to go public through a SPAC merger. Under a consulting agreement, Trump Jr. reportedly received 300,000 shares in the company,' according to Meidas Touch.

'GrabAGun publicly leaned into his involvement. Corporate filings reportedly warned investors that the business could suffer if Trump Jr. stopped promoting the company,' according to Meidas Touch.

One financier associated with GrabAGun even said that Trump Jr. is the company's 'avatar of the Second Amendment.'

What are the New Proposals and what Happens If They Go Into Effect?

The new proposals are 'to identity verification standards, revisions to federal firearm forms, expansions of permit exemptions, and new shipping rules,' according to Meidas Touch.

'If implemented as envisioned, the rules could effectively legalize a nationwide system for online firearm ordering with direct residential delivery. Americans could someday buy guns online much like they purchase electronics, clothing, or household items on Amazon,' according to Meidas Touch.

That possibility carries enormous implications. Advocates of the changes argue that it modernises outdated systems, reduces bureaucratic involvement, and it respects lawful gun ownership rights. However, to opponents the rules could create a possible major loophole for gun trafficking, straw purchasing and identity fraud all while 'weakening one of the most important safeguards in American gun law: in-person verification,' according to Meidas Touch.

What is the Gun Control Act of 1968 and How Might the Gun Industry Start Online?

The Gun Control Act of 1968 'banned interstate shipments of firearms and ammunition to private individuals [and] sales of guns to minors, drug addicts and "mental incompetents." This is the first time you have in law that mentally unbalanced people ought not to be able to get guns — also convicted felons,' according to TIME Magazine.

'It also strengthened the licensing and record-keeping requirements for gun dealers, and that was significant because gun dealers were subject to virtually no systematic scrutiny up until this time, although a 1938 federal law did establish a fee they paid to government to be a licensed dealer. It banned importation of foreign-made surplus firearms, except those appropriate for sporting purposes,' according to TIME Magazine.

The gun industry already has a rough outline for entering deeper into the online gun purchasing business; the suppressors business.

'Companies such as Silencer Central developed systems that allow customers to verify identities online, complete federal paperwork electronically, coordinate transfers through in-state affiliated FFLs, and ultimately receive suppressors by mail at home,' according to Meidas Touch.

'The process works because federal law permits certain "non-over-the-counter" transfers under narrow circumstances. The proposed ATF rules appear poised to dramatically expand that concept beyond silencers and potentially into ordinary firearm sales. In effect, the government may be constructing the legal infrastructure necessary for scalable online gun commerce.' according to Meidas Touch.