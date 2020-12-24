George Michael's former boyfriend Fadi Fawaz broke into the late star's house on Tuesday, just days ahead of his fourth death anniversary.

George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, and it was his partner Fadi Fawaz who had made the heartbreaking 999 call about his death. Just days prior to the anniversary of the heartbreaking incident, Fawaz broke into Michael's home claiming that the late pop-star wanted it to be given to him.

Police had to drag Fawaz out of the same house where his partner died, while he protested and reportedly screamed: "This is my place. George wanted me to have it."

Michael, who was found lifeless by Fawaz in his bed in the early hours of December 25, died of natural causes. The "Careless Whisper" hitmaker was later found to have had heart and liver problems, some of which could have been contributing factors to his untimely death.

Fawaz, who was staying at Michael's home in Regent's Park, London, until last year when he was kicked out, broke into the £5 million property once again. A source told The Sun: "Fadi was very emotional. He somehow managed to get over the security fence before smashing one of the windows and going inside."

"When the police arrived they tried to reason with him but he just kept screaming that it was his place and George wanted him to have it. In the end, they dragged him out and sent him packing but I wonder how long it will be before he returns," the insider added.

The source also noted that "this must be a very difficult and lonely time of the year" for the Australian hairdresser, with the anniversary of George's death just days away. The 47-year-old was not arrested and left the scene when the police personnel asked him to.

The Met Police told The Mirror about the incident: "Police were called at 10:59hrs on Tuesday, 22 December to reports of a man trying to enter a property. Officers attended and found a man aged in his 40s inside the property."

Fawaz and George first met in 2009, and were pictured in public for the first time in 2015. Their love story blossomed after George split from Kenny Goss, his partner of 13 years. However, Fawaz' relationship with George's family has not been great since the latter's untimely death.