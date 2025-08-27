US President Donald Trump has publicly called for criminal charges against billionaire George Soros and his son. The demand surfaced recently on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, where he accused the duo of supporting violent protests across the United States.

Trump specifically called for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a law designed to combat organized criminal activity. His statements labeled Soros and his associates as 'psychopaths,' warning, 'Be careful, we're watching you.'

This escalation deepens the ongoing tension between the American leader and the Hungarian-born philanthropist.

Who Is George Soros?

According to Britannica, George Soros, 95 as of 2025, is a Hungarian-born American financier, author, and activist. He founded the Open Society Foundations, a network supporting democracy, human rights, and social liberal causes worldwide.

Known both for his philanthropy and financial career, Soros remains influential through his foundation and his son Alexander, who assumed philanthropic responsibilities in 2023. Soros' public profile attracts both praise and controversy, especially among political conservatives.

Early Life and Background

Born on August 12, 1930, in Budapest, Hungary, Soros comes from a non-observant Jewish family. His family survived Nazi occupation in 1944 by using forged documents and splitting up for safety.

His father, Tivadar Soros—a lawyer and Esperanto writer—secured safe houses and arranged bribes, skillfully navigating wartime dangers.

In 1947, Soros moved to London, working as a railway porter and waiter while studying philosophy under Karl Popper at the London School of Economics. These formative years shaped his worldview.

Career and Net Worth

Soros' net worth is estimated at approximately $7.2 billion (£5.35 billion) in 2025 after donating over $32 billion (£23.78 billion) to charitable causes, according to Forbes.

He began his career at British and American merchant banks before founding the hedge fund Double Eagle in 1969, later renamed the Quantum Fund.

He gained fame in 1992 by short-selling the British pound, a successful bet that netted roughly $1 billion (£740 million) and earned him the nickname 'the man who broke the Bank of England.'

His involvement in global markets has stirred controversy, including denied allegations tied to the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Since 2011, he has focused on managing family assets.

Why Trump Is Targeting Soros

Trump's accusations focus on Soros and his son Alexander, who now leads the Open Society Foundations. Trump claims they support violent protests and has labeled them responsible for widespread unrest.

'George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,' Trump wrote on his official Truth Social account.

He referred to Soros and his circle as 'psychopaths' causing significant harm to the country. This targeting fits a longstanding pattern among conservatives who blame Soros for influencing US politics through liberal activism.

Legal Implications Under the RICO Act

The RICO Act, under which Trump suggests charging Soros, was originally created to fight organized crime, covering offenses like racketeering, illegal gambling, and loan sharking. Convictions can result in lengthy prison sentences.

Applying RICO allegations to Soros and his son implies serious legal risks. Critics argue this is a misuse of presidential power aimed at political rivals.

As of now, federal authorities have not initiated formal charges. Meanwhile, the accusations remain a significant flashpoint within US political discourse, highlighting the complex intersection of money, politics, and the law