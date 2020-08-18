As the gaming industry prepares for the arrival of two next-generation consoles, some developers still manage to push the performance of current-generation machines. After some delays, Sony was prepared to deliver one-two punch through two PlayStation 4 exclusives. The first one – "The Last of Us Part II" -- dropped in June and was critically acclaimed. Unfortunately, some fans did not receive a particular section favourably and proceeded to review bomb the game on various websites. Then came "Ghost of Tsushima" in July which earned a remarkable 9.3 out of 10 score on Metacritic to date.

Many praised the developer – Sucker Punch Productions – for delivering an experience beyond what gamers expected from what was first shown at Paris Games Week in 2017. While most are still progressing through the single-player campaign, others are likely replaying it on higher difficulties. Generally, a normal run can be completed in 25 hours, more if the player also completes side quests. Now, it seems new content is on the way in the form of "Ghost of Tsushima: Legends" which arrives this fall.

Introducing #GhostOfTsushima: Legends, a new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology that will be a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners this fall!



Read more on the @PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/8gjPGn3IXc pic.twitter.com/Fcik1iM04e — Ghost of Tsushima ðŸŽ® OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) August 17, 2020

When it was first announced, many thought that it would be a paid DLC, which has been the practice among game studios. Meanwhile, a post on the official PlayStation Blog confirms that it will be free for all players who own a copy "Ghost of Tsushima." For those who were wondering, "Legends" will be a new mode that does not follow the original plot of the base game. Moreover, it delivers multiplayer cooperative gameplay with other players online.

"'Legends' is an entirely new experience — it's a separate mode that doesn't follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima," explains Sucker Punch Productions Senior Game Designer Darren Bridges.

He also revealed that unlike the main story, which centres around a quest to liberate the island from Mongol invaders, there will be mystical elements taken from Japanese folklore and myths. Gamers can play with a friend to complete several "co-op Story missions." With four players, however, it becomes "wave-based survival missions." Sucker Punch Productions likewise confirmed that "Ghost of Tsushima: Legends" will never get microtransactions in the future.