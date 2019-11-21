Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik gave relationship goals when they were dating, and though not together, the former couple is on speaking terms again.

The supermodel's shortly-lived romance with "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron ended over the summer, and if reports are to be believed, she is reconnecting with her former singer beau Zayn Malik.

A source confirmed to E! News that the 24-year-old model "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together."

Gigi Hadid reportedly started dating the 26-year-old singer in November 2015 and after several PDA filled Instagram posts, publicly announced their breakup in March last year in separate Twitter posts. While announcing the split, the former "One Direction" star called their time together "incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship." Meanwhile, Hadid said she is "forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons" they shared and added she wants "nothing but the best for him." Hadid and Malik went ahead and unfollowed each other on Instagram a month after their break-up.

Even if not in a relationship, the former flames were often spotted spending time together in the coming months, but never got back together. The E! News source reports that Hadid and Malik have been in touch recently, but it has been casual.

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual," the source says, adding that they are "definitely not getting back together" but are on good terms at the moment.

US Weekly published a similar report saying the duo is back on speaking terms but isn't getting back together, as "it is way too stressful for Gigi", according to a source.

"She still has some lingering feelings for him sure but she won't go through getting back together with him. She's already tried. They were spending more time together before the Tyler Cameron relationship. Her family wants her to be happy and they know he's not the one for her either," the source told the outlet.