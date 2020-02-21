Gigi Hadid is opening up about her plans of starting a family and changing her profession, weeks after rekindling romance with former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

In her latest interview with i-D magazine, Gigi Hadid spoke about her plans for the future and hinted that she could be ready to have children one day, as well as quit modelling. "I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling," the 24-year-old revealed.

The supermodel further explained that while she loves the creative side in her current profession and finds it "fulfilling," she might leave it someday. "I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full-time cooking!" Hadid said.

She owns a farm outside of the New York City where she currently resides. The model further revealed that she might even move away from the hustle-bustle of the city to a quiet life when she chooses to settle down.

"I think that the weird and wonderfulness of it comes from also being in isolation. A lot of the time, I'll have friends and family at the farm, but there are a lot of days where I'm there just by myself, and I sit in my little cottage in silence and just doing these little things for myself," Hadid explained.

"I think that also gives me the energy and the love for what I do. It recharges my batteries," she continued.

The supermodel recently made her romance with Zayn Malik Instagram official. Taking to the site on Valentine's Day, Hadid wrote: "Hey Valentine Z on the farm," alongside a picture of them clicked in December last year.

The speculations of their reunion started when the on-again-off-again partners were photographed together on Malik's 27th birthday in New York, in January. The love-birds were dressed in complementing mint green outfits as they walked arm-in-arm after having dinner at a Mediterranean-Italian spot, along with some other friends and family.

The couple first dated back in 2015, shortly after Malik ended his relationship with fiancee Perrie Edwards and Hadid split from singer Joe Jonas. They broke up in 2018, got back together quietly later that year, and ended things again in January 2019.