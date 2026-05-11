A massive golden likeness of former United States President Donald Trump now stands at a prominent Florida golf resort, following a formal ceremony that featured a controversial figure from the cryptocurrency industry. The unveiling of the monument has drawn significant public attention, not only for the scale of the tribute but for the specific individuals chosen to participate in the proceedings.

A photo from the event revealed that former child actor and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce was the one who cut the ribbon on Trump's golden statue. His presence has drawn scrutiny, given his previously documented association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brock Pierce Unveils Don Colossus at Miami Resort

A photo circulating on social media revealed that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce was a central figure at the unveiling of the Don Colossus statue, held at Trump's Miami-area golf resort. The 22-foot monument, titled the 'Don Colossus,' was presented during a ceremony at the property.

The event featured a traditional ribbon-cutting segment where Pierce was seen leading the festivities. Observers noted the scale of the installation, which depicts the president in a triumphant pose. The ceremony served as a gathering for various supporters and associates within the Trump business circle.

New photos reveal that Brock Pierce cut the ribbon for Trump's golden statue of himself at Trump's golf resort.



Brock Pierce was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein's and emailed him in 2012 that he "had a great time with the girls." pic.twitter.com/EDnaaOCNZk — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 11, 2026

Correspondence Links Pierce to Jeffrey Epstein

Pierce's attendance drew renewed attention to his historical association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. An email exchange from March 2012, currently circulating on social media, documents a conversation between the two men.

In the exchange, Pierce wrote: 'I had a great time with the girls. Hope they had fun too. Thanks.' He also noted that he had sent the message from his mobile phone.

Epstein replied, 'Call me,' and also told Pierce, 'Sorry for all the typos. Sent from my iPhone.'

Pierce responded: 'Will do,' and mentioned that his girlfriend had ended their relationship the previous night.

Pierce's attendance at the event also drew attention to Trump's own prior association with Epstein. The two were once well-documented acquaintances, though Trump has since publicly distanced himself from the late financier.

The Former Child Actor and Bitcoin Billionaire

Brock Pierce first gained public recognition as a child actor, appearing in several high-profile films during the 1990s. He is best known for his roles in 'The Mighty Ducks' (1992), 'D2: The Mighty Ducks' (1994), and 'First Kid' (1996). After leaving the entertainment industry, Pierce transitioned into the digital technology sector.

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In 2018, Forbes ranked him as one of the top 20 richest Bitcoin billionaires in the world. He has co-founded several digital currency companies and serves as the chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation. Additionally, Pierce was a co-founder of The Digital Entertainment Network, an early internet-based entertainment venture.

Beyond his business interests, Pierce has pursued a career in American politics. He ran in the 2020 United States Presidential Race as the candidate for the Independence Party.

Pierce currently focuses much of his time on philanthropic efforts within the Caribbean region. His international investments include the purchase of the Portuguese ocean liner MV Funchal, which he acquired at auction for $1.9 million (£1,520,000). He plans to convert the vessel into a hotel and museum permanently stationed in Lisbon.

'We have 180 people working on the boat right now to turn it into a five-star hotel, but with regular rooms on the inside — all classes — and to effectively be a museum permanently stationed in Lisbon,' he said of the project in 2021.