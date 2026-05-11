While millions of Americans spent their Sunday sharing sentimental tributes and floral arrangements, the digital footprint of President Donald Trump told a starkly different story. Instead of the traditional accolades for motherhood, observers were treated to a relentless barrage of political grievances and geopolitical warnings.

Trump spent the day posting to Truth Social on topics including Iran, the Supreme Court, and former President Barack Obama. The absence of a dedicated public message to his wife, Melania Trump, has since ignited a fresh wave of scrutiny regarding his priorities during national holidays.

Parnas Highlights Lack of Mother's Day Recognition

The controversy gained momentum following a widely shared update from TikTok commentator Aaron Parnas, who pointed out that Trump had seemingly bypassed the holiday entirely on his social media platforms. Trump's feed was dominated by posts directed at political figures rather than acknowledging the holiday.

The analyst noted that in a period of just three hours, Trump's Truth Social feed was dominated by aggressive rhetoric directed at the Supreme Court and President Barack Obama. He reportedly attacked Iran, the Supreme Court, Congressman Ro Khanna, Eric Holder, Chuck Schumer, and former President Barack Obama.

'Launching tirades on Truth Social,' Parnas added. 'He has not posted about Mother's Day at all today. He has not wished Melania Trump, his wife and the mother of kids, his kids, a Mother's Day.'

Donald Trump has five children from his three marriages. He shares his three eldest children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — with his first wife, the late Ivana Trump. His fourth child, Tiffany, is his only daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples. He shares his youngest son, Barron, with Melania Trump.

Social Media Reacts to the Digital Silence

The reaction across social media was swift, ranging from amusement to sharp criticism of the president's public persona. Many users suggested that the omission was unsurprising, with one commenter stating that the day simply represented 'a normal Sunday' for Trump.

Others argued that he likely ignored the occasion because it shifted the spotlight away from himself, with one viral comment noting, 'It is not about him, that is why.' A few others believed he simply didn't care.

Some social media users mockingly asked if he had remembered to wish 'Melody' a happy Mother's Day, referencing previous gaffes regarding his wife's name.

Despite the online noise, a significant portion of the female electorate appeared unfazed by the lack of a formal presidential greeting. One mother stated plainly that she was 'ok with no message from him,' reflecting a sentiment that presidential tributes are often viewed as performative political gestures.

White House Event Features Autocorrect Gaffe

Despite the silence on Sunday, the first couple did make a joint appearance earlier in the week for the Military Mothers Celebration. Held at the White House on 8 May, the event saw Trump offer rare public compliments to Melania after she introduced him to the gathered crowd.

'Thank you, Melania. Great job,' Trump said after kissing his wife following her introduction of him.

At the event, Trump diverted from his script to share a lighthearted anecdote regarding his struggles with mobile technology. He joked that autocorrect had nearly caused a domestic dispute by repeatedly changing 'Melania' to 'Melody.'

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'Every time I wrote Melania, it would correct to Melody,' Trump said. 'And I'd say 'Melania is fantastic' and 'Happy Mother's Day, Melania, our great first lady, Melania.' But it would spell correct and word correct to "Melody." And sometimes I wouldn't proofread it, and I would get just absolute decimated.'

Trump later explained that he was messaging Melody Wolfe, the mother of Andrew Wolfe, 24, who was shot while in the line of duty in Washington, DC in November. Trump and Melania honoured Melody at the event.

The appearance was intended to honour the sacrifices of military families. While Trump appeared jovial at the live event with Melania, the contrast between his stage presence and his subsequent social media silence on the actual holiday has left many wondering how they spent the occasion meant to celebrate First Lady Melania Trump.