Goldie Hawn vividly remembered the time she made contact with "two or three" extraterrestrial beings who touched her face during a visit to West Covina, California when she was a 20-year-old dancer.

The 77-year-old actress recalled the encounter decades later, during the latest episode of the Apple Fitness+ audio experience "Time to Walk". She noted that she had "never shared this story" before and that it happened at a time when "there was a lot of UFO sightings".

She shared: "I remember this so clearly. I went outside my door, and I sat on the little ledge, and I looked up at the dark sky. And I saw all these stars. And all I could think of was, 'How far does this go? How little are we? Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe that has life on it?'"

It was then that she knew she was destined to make contact with aliens. She continued: "I said, 'I know you're out there, I know we're not alone, and I would like to meet you one day.'"

Fast forward "three or four months later" when she was dancing in West Covina, California. Noting that the city is "very close to the desert", Hawn recalled feeling "very tired" during a rehearsal and asked a friend if she could sleep in his car.

"I don't know why I said that. I don't know why I didn't just lie down on the bleachers," she mused, adding that after she got in the car and prepared to sleep, she got "this high-pitched sound" in her ear and it was in a "high, high frequency".

The actress remembered looking out the car window and seeing "these two or three triangular-shaped heads". She said "they were silver in color, slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears" and pointing at her in the car as if they were discussing her like a "subject" and that "they were droning".

She added: "I was paralyzed and I thought, 'Oh, my God. I want to get up.' I didn't know if it was real or not real." The actress said that when she "finally burst out" of her state of paralysis "it was like bursting out of a forcefield".

"Of course I go back to all the kids and stuff, and I went, 'Oh, my God. I think I made contact with outer space,'" she said.

Years later, Hawn talked about her experience with an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois-Champaign. She remembered their discussion being "like regression therapy" in which she fell "into a trance" and began to vividly remember details about her alien encounter.

"They touched my face and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling," she revealed and becoming emotional she continued: "This was powerful. It was filled with light." Speaking about the experience, Hawn said: "There's a lot of things in this world that we can't see, but we can't stop believing. We can never ever lose our wonder. It's just no fun."