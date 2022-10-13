Google is on the verge of shipping the Pixel Watch. The American tech firm's first-ever smartwatch is slated to start shipping alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphones.

Now, key details about the Google-designed metal watch, as well as the Milanese designs have surfaced online. Interestingly, some of these watch straps carry steeper price tags than the straps for the Apple Watch models.

Google hosted the Made by Google event last week to unveil its latest Pixel series smartphones and its maiden smart wearable. Now, the company has teased the metal watch straps that it plans to sell with the Pixel Watch.

Notably, a slew of marketing images of the Pixel Watch has surfaced online. In the image, the smartwatch features metal link watch straps. The images suggest Google's inaugural smartwatch will support a Milanese strap as well.

Notably, Google is touting the Milanese strap as "metal mesh." Google's metal watch bands carry a starting price of $129, €129 in the Eurozone. Likewise, the metal watch bands will retail for £129 in the UK.

Interestingly, Milanese bands are not as expensive as their metal-link counterparts. Still, they are more expensive than straps for Apple Watch Series, Watch Ultra, and Watch SE smartwatches.

Moreover, the Milanese bands will be available in multiple colour options. These include Polished Silver, Matte Black, and Champagne Gold. Although Google will release the straps in one size, it will reportedly fit wrists that are 137-203 mm in circumference.

The metal link bands are priced at a whopping $199.99 (about €199) in the Eurozone. Likewise, you can buy them in the UK if you are willing to shell out £199. These watch band comes in Matte Black and Brushed Silver colourways and costs less than Apple's version.

Moreover, Google's straps function like any other metal link band. In other words, you can remove links and adjust the size to fit your wrist. Regrettably, Google's metal watch bands will not go on sale until spring 2023.