With Google I/O 2023 just around the corner, let's a look at everything the search giant could unveil at its annual developer's conference. First, Google is expected to soft announce (or fully announce) a slew of hardware at the impending event.

Aside from this, the American tech behemoth could divulge key details about the latest version of Android dubbed Android 14. We can also expect news on Google software products, as well as special surprises. Notably, this year's Google I/O will also focus on developer news and advancements.

Google I/O 2023: Everything you need to know

During the developer conference, Google usually announces the latest technology that developers can use to improve their apps and services for the brand's ecosystem. Moreover, the conference serves as a platform for other Google announcements. The company's CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed that this year's Google I/O will take place on May 10. The event will only last for one day.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

The annual conference is slated to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Google will be inviting members of the media, as well as the development community for this in-person meeting. The general public, on the other hand, can watch the event online. Here's what we might see at Google I/O 2023.

Android 14

Google has already ended the developer preview portion of its upcoming operating system's launch. The Android 14 developer preview gave us a glimpse into the features and changes that would arrive in the final build.

Android 14 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 11 is Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/D8lF5LZB9S — TechDroider (@techdroider) April 22, 2023

However, Google will probably make more Android 14 announcements at Google I/O 2023. If the company doesn't deviate from its current schedule, Android 14 OS will roll out to eligible devices sometime in August.

Google Pixel 7a

Still riding high on the success of its Pixel 7 series, Google is reportedly prepping to introduce a more affordable handset dubbed the Pixel 7a in the lineup. Reliable tipsters and leakers have already revealed what it looks like and have given us an idea of what it could offer in terms of specs.

Pixel 7a specs

Display: 6.1-inch / 90Hz

Chipset: Tensor G2

Memory: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1

Main camera: 64MP

Secondary camera: 13MP

Selfie camera: 10.8MP

Battery: 4,400mAh

Charging: 20W wired charging and wireless charging

Software: Android… pic.twitter.com/YV97MLOEVv — PurposelyPixel (@Lenny_Bons) April 27, 2023

For instance, the Pixel 7a will support extremely slow 5W wireless charging and offer a 90Hz refresh rate. This is the first time a Pixel A series device will be getting these features. Under the hood, the phone will probably pack a Tensor G2 chipset. Also, it might house two rear-mounted cameras.

On the downside, the Pixel 7a will reportedly cost a bomb. If rumours are anything to go by, the Pixel A series phone could carry a steep price tag of $499 (about £399) in the US. The Pixel 7a could go up for pre-order during Google I/O before hitting the store shelves, according to a report by Android Authority.

Google Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold has been subject to a lot of leaks for over a year. Google might finally take the wraps off its first-ever foldable phone at I/O 2023. Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski recently shared a short clip of the purported Pixel Fold via a tweet, showing someone folding/unfolding the device.

Past leaks suggest the Pixel Fold will be more compact than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4. Moreover, it could bear a striking resemblance to the Pixel 7 series. Also, the phone will reportedly use the Tensor G2 SoC to draw its power. Google is expected to soft launch the Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

The Mountain View, California-based company unveiled the Pixel 7 series duo at Google I/O 2022. Despite fully showing the phones, Google did not reveal its release date, pricing, and specs. So, it is safe to assume that Google could showcase the Pixel 8 series at this year's annual conference. It could even tease some features without divulging a launch timeline.

Google Pixel Tablet

The tech firm shocked everyone by showcasing the Pixel Tablet at Google I/O 2022. The company confirmed that its maiden tablet will become official in 2023. Furthermore, Google said the tablet will have a dock accessory that can be used to transform it into a smart display. The tablet could be available for pre-order on May 10.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google soft-launched the original Pixel Watch at I/O 2022. However, it is unclear whether the company will do the same thing this year. Also, rumours surrounding the Pixel Watch 2 are scarce. Even if the company unveils the Pixel Watch sequel at the event, it isn't likely to launch in full until the last quarter of 2023.

How to sign up for Google I/O?

You can watch the Google I/O 2023 for free online on the Google I/O website. All you need to do is click on the Register button and fill in your details to watch the live-streamed keynotes in Google I/O.