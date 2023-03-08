Google is gearing up to shed some light on its plans for the rest of the year. The search engine giant has announced a date for its annual Google I/O developer conference and is expected to unveil a myriad of artificial intelligence products at the event.

Aside from this, the company could give us a glimpse into the next version of Android during the Google I/O 2023. A website for the upcoming Google I/O has already gone live, which confirms the event will start on Wednesday, May 10.

Google I/O 2023: Date, location, how to watch

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the date via a tweet. Ahead of the official announcement, the company gave people a chance to figure out when the event was slated to take place through its annual online puzzle.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Alternatively, you can watch the Google I/O 2023 online by heading to the event's dedicated microsite. The American tech firm previously held the Google I/O 2022 on May 11 and May 12.

The in-person event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California this year. It will kick off at 6 p.m. U.K. Time (1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST) on May 10.

Google hasn't added an agenda to the Google I/O 2023 website yet. For starters, the Google I/O 2023 agenda will give us an idea of what the American tech firm is prepping to announce at this year's conference. In the meantime, Tom's Guide has made a few educated guesses about what could be in the offing.

Google I/O 2023: Android 14 OS

Google is reportedly gearing up to take the wraps off its first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. While the company is still mum on its maiden foldable handset, the rumour mill has been in full swing lately. For instance, YouTuber Dave2D revealed a case model of the Pixel Fold, revealing the upcoming foldable phone's design and shape.

An earlier report claimed the much-awaited Pixel 7 successor, the Pixel 8 series, will pack Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset under the hood. Also, Google's next-gen smartphones, including the long-rumoured Pixel 8, are expected to run the latest Android 14 operating system.

Google has a reputation for showcasing the latest version of Android at Google I/O. So, it is safe to assume that the company will showcase Android 14 during its event on Friday.

Notably, the next version of Google's OS is slated to roll out to eligible devices in late summer. The first Android 14 developer preview was released in February. If the company's published Android 14 timeline is anything to go by, we could witness a beta release during this year's Google I/O.

Google will be teasing the new features and improvements included in the upcoming Android OS through the I/O keynote. The Android 14 developer preview suggests the software update will bring multiple features, including app cloning. This feature allows you to use different sign-in credentials for one app and use your phone with a guest profile.

Android 14 could let you clone apps so you can use two accounts at the same time#android #android14 #androidapp #apps pic.twitter.com/q7ZqNgYVFG — SoftAppWorld (@theSoftAppWorld) February 16, 2023

Moreover, Android 14 comprises a predictive back gesture that allows you to see the page you're going back to simply by swiping and holding. In addition to that, the latest Android version will reportedly add a more powerful photo picker, improved game controller support, and a new Health Connect app.

Google I/O 2023: Hardware announcements

Google I/O focuses on software, but the company will likely divulge some key details about its hardware plans. Last year, Google showed off the Pixel Tablet at the same event.

The company's first-ever tablet is slated to go official in 2023. However, details about the Pixel Tablet's exact launch date and price remain scarce as of this writing.

So, it will be interesting to see whether the tech giant will show off the Pixel Tablet during Google I/O 2023. The tablet reportedly sports a 10.95-inch display and has a Tensor chipset. Some reports claim it will ship with a stylus.

Google I/O 2023 starting from May 10.



- Pixel Tablet

- Pixel 7A

- Android 14

- Pixel Foldables

- Pixel 8 series#googleio #GooglePixel pic.twitter.com/9CgUE4hUlJ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 8, 2023

To recall, Google launched the Pixel 7 series of smartphones at its Made by Google 2022 event. Past leaks suggest a more affordable Pixel 7a could be the latest entrant in the Pixel 7 lineup, which currently includes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The company had unveiled the original Pixel 3a during a past Google I/O.

Likewise, Google revealed that the Pixel 6a will release in the summer at last year's developer conference. So, it looks like the Pixel 7a could make its debut at the Google I/O 2023. Some reports claim the Pixel 7a features a display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The company is also expected to reveal some details about the Pixel 8 at Google I/O 2023.