Google is on the verge of unveiling its first foldable smartphone dubbed the Pixel Fold. Aside from carrying a steep price tag, the Pixel Fold seems to have a few weak points that Google should address before launching its highly-anticipated foldable handset.

The long-rumoured Pixel Fold is expected to help Google attract new customers while putting other leading manufacturers like Samsung under pressure. It is worth noting that the Korean brand is currently at the forefront of the foldable phone space.

Can Google Pixel Fold shake up the market?

As expected, the Pixel Fold has been subject to a lot of leaks and speculations lately. While most leaked details imply the Fold could gain huge popularity among consumers, other reports suggest that it might not even stand a chance to outperform the existing foldable phones.

One of Pixel Fold's major concerns is the charging speed. The Google foldable phone will reportedly cost a bomb, despite offering a disappointing charging speed of 23 watts via cable. Notably, this charging speed is on par with mid-range Android devices that cost less than $300 (about £240).

This is a major drawback considering reliable tipster Yogesh Brar recently predicted the Pixel Fold could retail for around $1,300 (about £1,047) to $1,500 (about £1,200). Apparently, fast charging puts strain on the battery. However, the folks at SmartDroid point out there haven't been any abnormal incidents reported in recent years in phones that support fast charging capabilities.

Both the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will make their debut at Google I/O in May.



7a will be available in global markets by early Q3, while Fold will be launched in select regions



Pricing

Pixel Fold : $1300 - 1500

Pixel 7a : $450 - 500 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 15, 2023

So, it is unclear why Google hasn't addressed the slow charging issue yet, especially given that Samsung and Apple are facing similar problems. Also, the Pixel Fold isn't expected to pack a robust battery. The foldable phone will reportedly use a 4,500 mAh and a 5,000 mAh battery to draw juice for its dual screen.

This is also a prominent sign that the Pixel Fold will weigh more than other foldable devices, including the Galaxy Fold 4, which weighs 254 grams. This is another area that the search giant needs to improve. Obviously, if Google fails to address these known weaknesses, the Pixel Fold might not be able to attract new customers.

With the following specs, Has Google met EARLY expectations for their Pixel Fold?



Explain?? pic.twitter.com/Jftf5l7D7n — Jason (@_ImJason) April 25, 2023

Customers understandably expect steeply-priced devices like the Pixel Fold to boast top-notch technical specifications. So, it is safe to say that Google should not neglect these areas if it wants to compete with leading manufacturers like Samsung, which is sparing no effort to improve its next-gen foldable phones.

In fact, Samsung will reportedly team up with China's BOE for foldable panels for its much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable phones. Likewise, there's a lot of hype surrounding the Pixel Fold, which has the potential to take the foldable phone segment by storm if Google addresses issues of slow charging speed and small battery capacity.

Other known weaknesses of the Pixel Fold

Foldable devices, including the upcoming Pixel Fold, are usually flimsy. Some users have previously reported issues with the hinges of their foldable devices. So, Google must design the Pixel Fold to withstand repeated folding and unfolding. Also, details about the software that the Fold will use are still scarce.

The Pixel fold leak makes me want this device even more. 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/TB4l0JTTNA — I Hate Apple (@iHateApplee) April 22, 2023

While Google might opt for a customised version of the Android OS, a report by GizChina suggests the company could use an all-new operating system. On the downside, using a new OS could cause compatibility issues with the current apps. Moreover, it might require users who use Android OS to learn a new system.

Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

So, if Google fails to handle these issues, the Pixel Fold might not turn out to be a game-changer in the smartphone segment. Aside from that, it could damage the reputation of the widely popular Pixel brand. It will be interesting to see how the American tech behemoth's first-ever foldable phone performs in the market when it arrives in Spring 2023.