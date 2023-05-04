If you've been trying to figure out how to watch the upcoming Google I/O 2023 and its opening keynote from the comfort of your home, you've come to the right place. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced that this year's I/O is slated to take place on May 10.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Aside from some major product announcements, the impending Google I/O event will feature technical sessions and keynote speeches. It is worth noting that companies usually refrain from divulging details about their products at developer conferences like Google I/O.

However, the search engine giant broke with this tradition last year by showcasing its upcoming phones and a smartwatch. So, it is safe to assume that Google will continue that trend at the I/O 2023. From the unveiling of Google's first-ever foldable phone to the debut of the company's latest budget phone, here's how you can watch the Google I/O 2023 live stream.

How to watch Google I/O 2023 live stream?

The Google I/O conference and the keynote will be available from the event's official website. The folks at Tom's Guide suggest the site's home page will probably carry the live stream. Alternatively, you might be able to find it in the Watch section, too.

Aside from this, Google-owned streaming website YouTube will host the Google I/O keynote, which will begin at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST on May 10. A developer keynote will follow the first keynote. Now, let's check out what the American tech firm could showcase during the event.

What can you expect to see at the Google I/O 2023?

Google Bard

Google I/O keynotes traditionally cover a wide range of topics. However, some of these topics could get a greater share of the focus this time around. For instance, Google is expected to talk about its AI-powered chat tool Bard during the event.

The company will probably talk about how Bard can be used to improve Google products like Maps. Search, and other productivity tools. Samsung recently banned the use of ChatGPT, Bard, and other AI tools citing security concerns. So, Google could also address concerns surrounding the risks of using AI tools at I/O.

Android 14

Android 14 operating system's first beta went live last month. Google could give a public preview of its next-generation OS to a wider audience at the I/O 2023 conference. Also, the company could shed some light on the timeline for Android 14 development at the event. A finished version of the OS is expected to roll out at the end of summer.

Google Pixel 7a

To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 6a at the 2022 developer conference. So, it will be interesting to see whether the Pixel 7a will enjoy a similar treatment. Google India recently shared a teaser tweet indicating that a new phone will be available by May 11. The word on the street is that the Pixel 7a will go on sale around that time.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend



Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

While Google is still mum on its plan to showcase its budget phone at the I/O, the rumour mill has been churning out all sorts of speculations surrounding the Pixel 7a. Google's next pocket-friendly handset will reportedly resemble the Pixel 7.

Moreover, it could pack a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood like the Pixel 7 series duo. It is also expected to support wireless charging, offer a faster refresh rate, and feature an upgraded display. In addition to this, the Pixel 7a will house an upgraded camera setup compared to its predecessor.

Thanks to these upgrades, the Pixel 7a could cost more than last year's Pixel A-series phone. While Google gave us a glimpse into the Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 lineup at the Google I/O 2022, it is unclear whether the company is planning to give us a sneak peek at the Pixel 8 series ahead of its rumoured launch this fall.

Google Pixel Tablet

Google's upcoming tablet has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. The company showcased the Pixel Tablet at last fall's Google hardware event. If past leaks are anything to go by, the tablet will sport an 11-inch display and use a Tensor G2 chipset to draw power.

Furthermore, it will probably come with a Pixel Tablet Stand accessory that transforms the tablet into a smart screen while charging. Still, the company's tablet isn't likely to steal the show. There's a lot of hype surrounding a new addition to Google's hardware lineup, the Pixel Fold.

Google AI features

The official Google I/O 2023 website says "What's new in generative AI?" This is a major sign that the company is planning to share a new set of tools that will help developers to build on top of the company's best models.

Google Pixel Fold

The long-rumoured Pixel Fold is expected to take the foldable phone market by storm. Notably, the foldable phone segment is currently dominated by Samsung foldable devices including the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, some reports claim the Pixel Fold will make its debut at this year's Google I/O. The Fold will reportedly bear a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In other words, the phone will open up to reveal a bigger screen.

The Pixel Fold is the first foldable I would actually buy. Looks simply stunning and finally a useable front display! Credit - @evleaks pic.twitter.com/u9XboCXMSw — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) April 29, 2023

The Pixel Fold is also expected to be shorter and thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the folded form. Apparently, Google believes consumers want a more portable foldable phone. Like other hardware on the show, the Pixel Fold is expected to get a G2 processor as well.