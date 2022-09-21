Google is gearing up for its impending launch event, where the American tech firm will be unveiling some highly-anticipated products. The next Google launch event will take place on October 6.

So, the Google Pixel event is merely a couple of weeks away. However, some of the devices slated to break cover at the launch event have already surfaced online in the form of leaks.

It is no secret that the search engine giant will be unveiling the Google Pixel 7 series smartphones at next month's event. Also, the Google Pixel Watch is tipped to go official at the impending launch event.

Moreover, Google will reportedly also show off the Nest smart home portfolio. The company's event will be live streamed on various online platforms, including Google's official YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can watch the Google Pixel event on the Made by Google event page. For those unaware, the event will start at 10:00 AM ET. Now, let's take a look at the products Google is likely to announce at the Pixel event.

Google Pixel 7 Series

The Google Pixel 7 series comprises the base Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Both devices have been subject to multiple leaks lately. Moreover, Google has shared teasers that give us a glimpse into the upcoming smartphones' design.

Notably, Google appears to have placed the sensors in a different spot as compared to current Pixel smartphones. Also, the company will reportedly merge the primary and ultra-wide-angle sensors on the Pro model. The third camera will be a telephoto lens, and it will be positioned separately.

The rear panel appears to have the iconic Google logo. The standard model could feature a dual rear camera setup. Also, the teasers show the devices will be available in coral, white, and black colour options. On the downside, the video doesn't reveal the front panel of the Pixel 7 series.

Nevertheless, the smartphone is likely to adopt a punch-hole display design like its precursors. Past leaks also claim that the Pixel 7 will be more compact than the current Pixel 6 model. However, the Pro model is tipped to retain the same display size. The Pixel 7 will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The base model could feature a 6.3-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel Watch

This year's Google Pixel event could serve as a launch platform for the Pixel Watch. Regrettably, details about Google's maiden smartwatch are still scarce. However, Google shared a teaser image that confirms the Pixel Watch will feature a circular dial. Also, the smart wearable appears to have a premium strap.

Furthermore, the smartwatch will reportedly get an OLED screen and pack Exynos 9110 SoC under the hood. Aside from this, it is tipped to come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A 300mAh battery will power up the entire system. Lastly, the Pixel Watch could run WearOS.