Samsung continues to remain mum on its plan to unveil the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series successors. However, rumours surrounding the alleged Galaxy S23 lineup continue to pop up on the internet, courtesy of market watchers.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon recently shared some vital pieces of information about the upcoming Samsung devices during the earnings call for June 30, 2022. The top executive confirmed the Galaxy S series would continue to use Snapdragon chips.

As part of its extended partnership with Samsung, the American chipmaker will provide Snapdragon chips for forthcoming Galaxy devices globally. Also, he said Qualcomm will be more than 75 per cent on the "Galaxy S23 and beyond." So, the Galaxy S23 series could pack the next Snapdragon flagship rather than Exynos SoCs.

However, it is worth mentioning here that Samsung has a reputation for launching Exynos chip-powered Galaxy S series products in some regions. Some new rumours claim that the Galaxy S23 series will feature an Exynos chipset in select markets. In other words, the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S23 models will be limited to some countries.

To recall, the Exynos 2200 did not live up to everyone's expectations in terms of overall performance. However, there are multiple signs that suggest Samsung is still working on the Exynos 2300 chipset. According to noted leaker I Ice Universe, the MX department of Samsung wants all Galaxy S23 series models to pack Snapdragon processors.

However, Samsung Electronics is bent on using Exynos chips for a few markets. The tipster claims the mobile phone department (MX department) is not happy with this decision. To recall, 70 per cent of Galaxy S22 series models sold worldwide used Qualcomm's chipset. However, 30 per cent of the Galaxy S22 models got the Exynos chip.

This ratio is likely to lean more towards Qualcomm's chipset next year. Even if Samsung decides to use Exynos 2300 chipset for the Galaxy S23 models, it will be restricted to fewer markets than now. Also, Amon has confirmed that more Galaxy S23 series models will pack Qualcomm's chipset. So, it will be interesting to see whether this is the case.

The Exynos 2300 chipset will reportedly use new CPU cores from ARM. Also, the SoC could rely on AMD's next-gen graphics solution to deliver superior graphics. However, nothing is set in stone yet. If this speculation turns out to be true, European consumers could end up getting the Exynos 2300 chip-powered Galaxy S23. The rest of the world could get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.