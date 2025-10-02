It's one of the most anticipated announcements on the tech calendar: the reveal of the next affordable handset from Mountain View. But Android enthusiasts hoping for a truly monumental leap forward with the Google Pixel 10a might want to brace themselves.

A new leak detailing a 'slightly boosted' chip has sent ripples of concern across the fan base, suggesting that Google's next mid-range marvel may not be the powerhouse upgrade everyone was expecting.

The Pixel 10a is set to be Google's newest mid-range handset. As is often the case with an anticipated device from the Mountain View firm, details are already emerging, and we are hearing things the company would likely prefer to keep under wraps for now.

More Colours Than Power: What the Pixel 10a Will Offer

Details about Google's forthcoming mid-range phone have surfaced, revealed by the reliable Telegram tipster, MysticLeaks. Beginning with the colours, the post asserts that Google is preparing five Pixel 10a variants, which are now reportedly being developed. These, according to the source, include: black, blue, dark blue, red, and green.

MysticLeaks suggests these colours might correspond to a leaked selection of Pixel 10a wallpapers. These rumoured wallpapers appear very similar to those already featured on Google's current top-tier phones, the Pixel 10 series.

These are the wallpapers for the upcoming Pixel 10a!



Based on the wallpapers, we'll likely see colors in blue, green, and red.



Source: Mystic Leaks

The wallpapers align closely with the shades alleged by the tipster. Since companies commonly match device colours to their default backgrounds, this particular detail wouldn't be a shock if accurate.

One curious wallpaper is particularly artistic, resembling a few brushstrokes across what appears to be white paper. It is rumoured to be specifically designated for the dark blue Pixel 10a option. At this point, however, it remains unclear whether this will be the model's default background or a selectable option.

Pixel 10a Leaks are Still Sparse

The leaker also asserts that the Pixel 10a could launch sooner than anticipated. They even suggest the model might arrive by the end of the year, which is now just a matter of months away.

Pixel 10a leaks are still gaining momentum. The situation was quite different with its predecessor, the Pixel 9a: that mid-ranger was leaked so heavily that people knew almost everything about the phone before Google officially unveiled it. Some individuals were even reviewing the device well ahead of its launch.

The current silence around the device is notable. Presently, speculation suggests the phone will utilise a 'slightly boosted' Tensor G4 chip. If this proves accurate, it is certainly disappointing; Google has traditionally equipped the A-series with a slightly toned-down version of its current flagship silicon.

The difference this year is that Google is rumoured to be opting for the older Tensor G4 over the Pixel 10's Tensor G5 for the mid-range model.

Pixel 10a: A Final Farewell or Just a Flop?



Google's last entry in the Pixel lineup brings minimal changes: Tensor G4 chip, same UFS 3.1 storage, no telephoto lens, slightly brighter display (2000 nits).



Source: https://t.co/AWKHz9jJJg

Moreover, the phone could feature the exact same camera system as the Pixel 9a. It seems likely, therefore, that the Pixel 10a will only represent a minor upgrade.

The official pricing for the Pixel 10a has not been confirmed. However, the choice to utilise the older Tensor G4 is widely viewed as a cost-control measure, which could allow Google to avoid an inevitable price increase. The strategic hardware reuse suggests the company is aiming to maintain the current price point of its 'A' series devices.

In the meantime, it will face competition from Apple's upcoming iPhone 17e, which is the Cupertino company's approach to an affordable handset. That iPhone 17e is anticipated to feature the same OLED panel as its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.

Pixel 10A: Can These Rumours Be Trusted?

If rumours circulating online are true, the Pixel 10a may not offer a substantial upgrade. This raises a major question: how will Google justify releasing the Pixel 10a if it features the same processor, cameras, and design as its forerunner? It's possible that the company will introduce a few new features.

Of course, not all the rumours about this device may prove accurate, and it remains entirely possible that Google is planning a more substantial upgrade for the 10a to introduce a real element of surprise.

Introducing Apple pixel 10a

Regarding the release date, Iskra Petrova, a member of the PhoneArena team, believes the Pixel 10a is more likely to arrive in spring 2026, rather than before the end of this year. The reasoning? Petrova seriously doubts Google could have kept this handset completely hidden from leakers, only for it to be suddenly announced without a single render having surfaced.

Petrova, however, posits that the lack of additional leaks simply means it's too early for them to appear, rather than Google having finally mastered the art of hiding its secrets. Time, as always, will soon tell the full story.