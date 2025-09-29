Apple's design decisions are usually lauded for their genius, but a disturbing pattern is emerging regarding its 'entry-level' models. Just as the rumour mill begins to turn for the new generation, whispers from within the company suggest the tech giant is intentionally holding back the features of the upcoming iPhone 17e.

Why? So it doesn't outshine its more profitable sibling, the standard iPhone 17.

Engineering a Clear Distinction

With the iPhone 17 line now available, some buyers might be considering whether the sensible move is to hold out for the iPhone 17e next year. However, according to Apple expert Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, this budget-friendly option is reportedly going to be significantly less capable than the model it replaces: the iPhone 16e.

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e, the standard iPhone 16 suddenly appeared to be a poor value by comparison. Discussions across online communities revealed that many users felt the iPhone 16e was an excellent device, despite some flaws, considering its price. This is something the company intends to correct next year, according to a report by Phone Arena.

'The other big items to look out for in the first half of next year are the iPhone 17e, a new low-end iPad and an updated iPad Air. The 17e, in particular, should help bring some clarity to Apple's product lineup, Gurman said.

'Currently, there's not too much difference between a regular iPhone 16 and the budget 16e - making it hard to justify the $200 gap between them. This time around, the 17 is going to be significantly better than the 17e. That should make the different iPhone tiers a bit easier for consumers to grasp.'

The Calculated Downgrade

Gurman suggests the iPhone 17e will clearly show why it costs less than the standard iPhone 17. This design approach makes the brand's selection of devices seem far more logical to customers, particularly those new to the ecosystem. The iPhone 17e is designed to feel distinctly like a more affordable iPhone option when compared to the others.

Previous disclosures similarly suggested the iPhone 17e would only be passable, not brilliant. The standard iPhone 17 received several impressive improvements this year, notably the ProMotion screen technology. In contrast, the iPhone 17e is reportedly keeping the slower 60 Hz display and will also feature the identical camera system seen on the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 17e will reportedly feature a new design, Dynamic Island, A19 chip, and more, coming next year 🔥



Source: Digital Chat Station pic.twitter.com/r44yGCqesW — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 18, 2025

This does not mean the 17e will be a total copy, though. The device is still expected to use the newer A19 chip and feature a revised aesthetic. Whereas the iPhone 16e's front resembles that of the older iPhone 14, with the notch included, the iPhone 17e is rumoured to take its design inspiration from the standard iPhone 16. This means that it will incorporate the Dynamic Island explicitly instead.

Upcoming iPhone 17e faster brain, Dynamic island, same old eyes. A19 chip but 60Hz display & 1 rear camera… Apple really testing my patience in 2025. 🙃#iPhone17e pic.twitter.com/9JIeFv7Pju — Cheers Tech (@cheers_tech50) August 19, 2025

Given the iPhone 17 Pro's divisive new look, coupled with the various issues found across the entire iPhone 17 range, the iPhone 17e might be the best option if you're seeking a modern iPhone. Nevertheless, the iPhone 17e's main attraction appears to be that it will be the cheapest new iPhone available in 2026.

The Price of Strategic Mediocrity

Ultimately, the anticipated downgrades to the iPhone 17e seem less about product innovation and more about careful market manipulation. By intentionally limiting its budget option, Apple ensures that consumers who want a genuinely great experience — complete with fast screens and advanced cameras — must inevitably stretch their budget for the standard iPhone 17 or higher.

The message is clear: the most affordable new iPhone will simply be 'good enough', precisely so its pricier siblings can look brilliant.