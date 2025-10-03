The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has already become the centre of attention, even though the Pixel 10 Pro Fold only launched in August 2025. Reports suggest that Google is already preparing its next-generation foldable, with codenames such as 'yogi' or '9YI4' appearing in early leaks from January 2025.

The leaked codenames are the first indication of a third-generation Pixel foldable in development. Speculation is growing on when the device will arrive, what features it could bring, and how Google plans to compete in an increasingly tough foldable market.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Could Arrive in 2026

Industry analysts believe the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will make its debut in late 2026. WebProNews reported that Google is expected to take additional time to refine the model based on feedback from the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If Google continues its pattern of yearly launches, the likely timeline will align with its October hardware events. This means an October 2026 launch appears the most probable date. Such timing would keep Google in step with its earlier foldable releases, which arrived in late 2023 and 2025.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Specs

According to Android Central, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could be powered by the new Tensor G6 chip, manufactured on a 2nm process by TSMC. Many experts think this could bring Google's performance closer to Snapdragon's latest processors.

Battery capacity is also expected to increase compared with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with denser cells and better power management extending daily use. Camera improvements are tipped to include 100x zoom enabled through advanced machine learning, cinematic blur in 4K at 30fps, and stronger low-light video.

Importantly, these upgrades could run fully on-device, unlike previous models, which relied on cloud processing.

Features To Look Out For

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold became the first foldable phone to achieve an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Reports suggest the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will enhance this durability even further.

Gemini AI integration is also expected to expand, offering seamless multitasking across inner and outer displays. Accessibility features, such as better display settings for users sensitive to flicker, may be improved.

In addition, an upgraded hinge mechanism is anticipated, potentially making the foldable slimmer while protecting it against dust at a higher level.

How Much Could Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Cost?

Pricing for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to remain in line with its predecessor. Speculations claim that the new device will likely begin at around $1,799 (£1,337.49).

Storage options may range from 256GB up to 1TB. This pricing strategy reflects Google's intention to maintain its premium category while keeping the competition with rival foldables.

Will It Be Better Than Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to surpass the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in several ways. With the move to Tensor G6 and the 2nm process, performance and efficiency are set to improve significantly.

Cameras may also achieve closer parity with the Pixel 11 Pro slab models, addressing one of the main criticisms of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Added durability, refined hinge engineering, and stronger AI features could make the Pixel 11 Pro Fold more appealing.

For those who want longer-lasting hardware and enhanced camera performance, waiting for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could prove worthwhile.