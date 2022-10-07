Much to the delight of Pixel fans, Google finally unveiled its next Pixel-series smartphones on October 6. The recently-unveiled lineup includes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Moreover, the Pixel Watch made its debut at the Made by Google event.

In addition to the two highly-anticipated products, Google gave us a glimpse into its first-ever tab dubbed Pixel Tablet. Also, the American tech giant divulged some details about its upcoming tablet during the event. According to Google, the Pixel Tablet is built to offer a premium large-screen experience on Android OS.

Furthermore, Google's maiden tablet is slated to go on sale next year. However, the company is currently keeping the exact sale date of the Pixel Tablet under wraps. Also, details about its availability in India and other regions are still few and far between.

Nevertheless, the search engine giant has revealed some key features of the tablet ahead of its official unveiling. Also, Google showed off the tablet's awe-inspiring design at the Pixel 7 series launch event. The teaser revealed both the front, as well as the back panel of the tablet.

The tablet's rear panel features a single camera sensor. Also, Google has used recycled aluminium to construct the back panel of the tablet. Tiny ceramic particles have given the rear panel a textured feel and a soft matte look.

On the downside, the display is encompassed by fairly thick bezels. Interestingly, the variant showcased at the Made by Google 2022 event had black bezels. However, the variant Google showed off in May had white bezels around the screen.

Regrettably, Google is still mum on the display size and other details about the Pixel Tablet. Nevertheless, the company revealed you can magnetically attach the tablet to a speaker dock. This will allow you to use the tablet as a Google Home device.

The dock uses magnets and pogo pins to stick to the tablet. Moreover, the speaker dock serves as a 24×7 charger for the device. You can use the Pixel Tablet to watch videos or photos after attaching it to the dock.

Also, it is worth mentioning here that the Pixel Tablet runs Android rather than Google's Fuchsia. For those unaware, the Nest series of products boots the Fuchsia operating system.

According to a SportsKeeda report, the Pixel Tablet could be priced between $300 and $350. Also, the report suggests a Pixel Tablet Pro model could be in the offing. Unsurprisingly, the Pro model will boast higher-end specs and carry a steeper price tag.