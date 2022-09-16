Google is gearing up for its upcoming launch event, where the company will unveil a myriad of new products. The American tech behemoth will reportedly launch the Pixel 7 series smartphones at the event. For those unaware, the Pixel 7 series comprises the standard Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro models.

Pixel fans are waiting for an official unveiling of the Pixel 6 successors with bated breath. Meanwhile, Google is sparing no effort to build hype around the Pixel 7 series and other upcoming products ahead of launch. Both the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro have been subject to a lot of leaks lately.

Now, the latest Pixel 7 series rumours have popped up on the internet. Notably, the new piece of information sheds light on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro models' colour options. The hawk-eyed folks at GSM Arena recently spotted a marketing campaign in Japan. As part of this marketing campaign, each colour of the Pixel 7 series phones was paired with a flavour of potato chips.

These include Hazel, Lemongrass, Obsidian black, and Snow. However, it is worth mentioning here that only the Pixel 7 Pro model could be available in the Hazel colour option. Notably, this is Google Japan's official campaign. So, the upcoming Pixel phones could actually go up for sale in these eye-catching shades.

Details about the Pixel 7 colours have previously surfaced online. A Redditor managed to get his hands on a prototype and used it for three weeks. This prototype sported a Black colour option. So, Google could launch a black-tinted Pixel 7 model next month. Another report indicated that the device would come in blue, coral, white, and black colour options.

However, this is mere speculation. The search engine will be putting these rumours to rest during the official unveiling of the lineup in October. On the downside, the European market isn't likely to get a 512GB storage option for the new Pixel devices. This was originally reported by WinFuture.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture claims the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro models will come with 128GB and 256GB storage options. However, the larger 512GB storage model will retail only in the US and other select markets. Also, the 512GB storage option could be reserved for the Pixel 7 Pro model.

To recap, the 512GB storage is exclusively reserved for the Pixel 6 Pro. So, Google could adopt the same strategy for the Pixel 7 series smartphones as well.