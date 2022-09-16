Upcoming flagship devices are usually subject to a lot of speculations, and the Galaxy S23 is no exception. While leaks don't stop springing, Samsung is still mum on the specs, features, and launch date of the Galaxy S23 series. Now, a new report has given us an idea of the upcoming smartphone's front design.

Leading smartphone manufacturers have recently jumped into the slim display bezels bandwagon. However, if you fancy using smartphones with narrow bezels, the Galaxy S23 isn't likely to catch your attention. Reliable leaker Ice Universe claims the Samsung Galaxy S23 will feature wider display bezels than its predecessor.

The tipster recently shared details about the Galaxy S23's dimension via a tweet. Notably, the Galaxy S23 will succeed the Galaxy S22. Also, it will be the most affordable model in the Galaxy S23 series. To recap, the form factor of the Galaxy S22 was smaller than its precursor, the Galaxy S21.

However, Ice Universe suggests the Galaxy S23 will be larger than the current-gen Galaxy S22. While the Galaxy S23 is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch display, it is still 0.1-inch smaller than the display panel of the Galaxy S22. Also, the upcoming smartphone could have 0.15 mm thicker display bezels than its forerunner.

This isn't a major difference. In fact, it will be noticeable only when the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 are compared side-by-side. However, a newer model isn't expected to get more unnecessary space in the form of thicker display bezels. So, this is a backward step on the part of the Korean smartphone giant.

Samsung has improved its approach to designing its smartphones lately, and this is surprising. According to a NotebookCheck report, the move could be a result of Samsung's attempt to cut costs. As if that weren't enough, the Galaxy S23 will reportedly come only with an SoC refresh.

In other words, the upcoming handset will retain its predecessor's 1080p display, battery, and even camera setup. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could get notable upgrades as compared to last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Ultra model could feature a mammoth fingerprint scanner and an impressive 200MP main shooter. Meanwhile, other Chinese manufacturers are reportedly prepping to use 1220p displays in their 2023 offerings. So, it looks like Samsung will be left behind in multiple ways.